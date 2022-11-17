Turkey’s Erdogan hints at military operation in northern Syria





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hinted that his country will carry out a military operation in northern Syria in response to the deadly attack in Istanbul last Sunday. The bombing killed six people, including two children, and injured 80 in a busy shopping district. Mr Erdogan said the attack was carried out by a Syrian citizen identified as Ahlam Al Bashir, who had been trained in Kobani, a town in northern Syria under the control of Kurdish authorities. The militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) was blamed for the attack, but denies involvement. No group has yet assumed its responsibilities. Turkey will do what is necessary in light of the investigations following the Istanbul attack,” Erdogan said Wednesday at the G20 summit in Indonesia. My country will continue to firmly implement its strategy to eliminate the threat of terrorism from its roots. “Turkey expects all its friends and allies to sincerely support the legitimate struggle in the fight against terrorists. Mr Erdogan and Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said this week that the suicide bomber had been trained in northern Syria and that the attack had been ordered from Kobani. “I repeat that there is no room for any form of terrorism in the future of our country and our region,” Erdogan said. “The terrorist organization of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party is trying to cover up its defeats in Syria and Iraq through treacherous operations such as the bombing that took place in Istanbul last Sunday. “It shows the bloody and ugly face of the terrorist group.” The PKK launched an insurgency against Turkey in 1984 that killed more than 40,000 people. The PKK has been designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the EU. Turkey has carried out cross-border airstrikes, often with armed drones, in Iraq and Syria as part of its offensive against Kurdish militants. Updated: November 17, 2022, 7:55 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/syria/2022/11/17/turkeys-erdogan-hints-at-military-operation-in-northern-syria/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos