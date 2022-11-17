Watch | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes over from Indonesia as G20 chair





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was handed the G20 chairmanship by Indonesian President Joko Widodo amid a round of applause as the bloc’s two-day leaders’ summit in Bali wrapped up on Wednesday.

The Group of 20 major economies adopted a joint declaration and produced other partnerships, Widodo said in his closing remarks. Later, he handed over the presidential gavel to Prime Minister Modi. India will officially assume the presidency from December 1. President of Indonesia @jokowi hands over G20 presidency to India at Bali Summit closing ceremony @g20org#G20BaliSummit #PMinIndonesia pic.twitter.com/wdbPtshX7s DD News (@DDNewslive) November 16, 2022 Prime Minister Modi said that India taking over the G20 presidency is a matter of pride for every citizen in the country. With the efforts of all countries, we can make the G20 summit a catalyst for global well-being, he said. Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said India contributed constructively to the drafting of the G20 outcome document. The G20 includes 19 countries – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States United States and European Union (EU). Together, they represent more than 80% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population. India will assume the presidency of the G-20 for the coming year. Our program will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. We will work to achieve all aspects of our One Earth, One Family, One Future vision. pic.twitter.com/fRFFcDqpzO Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2022 Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others, attended the three-day summit. Prior to his visit to Bali, Prime Minister Modi said India’s G20 Presidency would be based on the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Land, One Family, One Future”. With contributions from agencies

