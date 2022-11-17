Boris Johnson in Lisbon at the invitation of CNN Portugal

On the occasion of the first anniversary of CNN Portugal, the former British Prime Minister will participate in a conference dinner to talk about the war in Ukraine and the geopolitical transformations taking place in the world.

He was the first head of government to visit Ukraine after the Russian invasion, where he would return twice more and with that create a friendship with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Boris Johnson has been, throughout this year, one of the loudest voices in the condemnation of Vladimir Putin and on the consequences of the war, whether economic, political or security for Europe.

Zelensky called him a great friend of Ukraine and even awarded him the Order of Freedom, the Ukrainian state’s highest honor for a foreigner. This after Boris was one of the first heads of government to offer military aid to Ukraine and saw Putin as someone capable of using barbaric tactics, saying he would be crazy if he used nuclear weapons.

In a never-before-seen speech to the Ukrainian Parliament, Boris Johnson said there is only one way out between good and evil: “Ukraine will win, he guaranteed. In a speech in whom he repeatedly quoted Churchill, the then Prime Minister of the United Kingdom reminded Ukrainian MPs that their “children and grandchildren will say that Ukrainians have taught the world that the brute strength of an aggressor counts for nothing against the moral strength of a people determined to be free.

Until he ceased to be Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Johnson always wanted to assume himself as a kind of leader of the West in the defense of Ukraine in public interventions, but especially in the aid that it granted to this country and which translates into 2.4 billion pounds (more than two thousand seven hundred million euros). And he was also one of the first heads of state to take several sanctions against Russia, after the February 24 invasion of this year. This eventually earned him the title of Enemy No. 1 of the Kremlin.

Who is BoJo?

Journalist, writer and politician. At 55, Boris Johnson has done a bit of everything. He was born in New York, USA and has Turkish ancestry. He studied at Eton boarding school, the school from which many prime ministers, aristocrats and even some members of British royalty came. Later, it was at Oxford that he obtained his diploma in classical studies.

Before politics, journalism was his first great passion. Controversial and irreverent at the time, he ended up being fired from the newspaper The temperature for making a quote something he eventually recognized as a mistake, for which he apologized. followed by The telegraph of the day, to whom I would write from Brussels as a correspondent. The articles, almost always critical of EU institutions, anticipated their opposition to UK membership of the EU.

His euroscepticism will reach its climax during the Brexit referendum in 2016, in which Boris Johnson was one of the main protagonists, in defense of the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the group of Member States.

He and “Leave” won, but it wasn’t BoJo’s first victory at the polls, as it’s also known. He was twice elected Mayor of the City of London (between 2008 and 2016), before joining the British government for the first time as Foreign and Commonwealth Secretary.

His political ambition, having also worked behind the scenes in the Howard and Cameron governments, was far from stopping for a position in the government team. With Brexit, there were difficult negotiations with the European Commission, which Theresa May could not resist. The opportunity was there: in 2019, already leader of the Conservative Party, he won the biggest victory in the House of Commons since 1987 and the best vote for the party since 1979.

Better call Boris

The protagonism and international respect he gained with his stance on the war in Ukraine was, however, inversely proportional in terms of domestic politics. A series of controversies including partygate, regarding unauthorized parties during the pandemic, led his own party to point him at the front door of n. 10 Downing Street.

Liz Truss followed, the premier who lasted even less time in office than a lettuce leaves after being plucked from the ground. The announcement of a drastic tax cut threw the pound into a tailspin and made the markets so nervous that it forced the Central Bank of England to intervene to save the English currency and economy.

Liz Truss had no choice but to leave through the smallest door in politics and the Conservative Party found itself, in just over a month, again without a leader. Boris Johnson still dreamed of a return to Downing Street and many in the party dreamed of him, showing the importance he continues to have in British politics, but he ended up not moving forward, leaving the way clear to Rishi Sunak. A result that was not exactly to the liking of the Ukrainian government, which even wrote on Twitter that it was better to call Boris, to delete him soon after.

Boris Johnson at CNN Portugal International Summit

In a context of uncertainty, with a war in Europe without an end in sight and which is causing various disruptions from an economic and political point of view throughout the world, Boris Johnson is coming to Lisbon next Monday, November 21, the eve of the first anniversary from CNN Portugal.

Former British Prime Minister main speaker an exclusive dinner, where he will talk about the war in Ukraine and the resulting geopolitical transformationsfollowed by an onstage conversation with CNN International reporter Richard Quest.