PTI denies businessman’s claims of receiving gifts from Toshakhana





Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were on the offensive on Wednesday criticizing Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor’s claims of buying Toshakhana gifts given to ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan during its mandate.

PTI leaders called Zahoor a “notorious” and “wanted” man.

Accusations of misusing the Toshakhana (gift deposit) against former Prime Minister Imran Khan took an unusual turn a day earlier after Zahoor came forward and claimed he bought some of the gifts from the State, including an expensive Graff wristwatch worth at least Rs2 billion, from Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Zahoor said he bought the big-ticket items, given to the PTI leader by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, for $2 million.

He further alleged that the former prime minister’s accountability adviser, Shahzad Akbar, contacted him in 2019 to sell watches, rings and other gifts. He said he also had evidence to back up the claims he was making.

The businessman had gone on to allege that he was then blackmailed and that fake money laundering cases were registered against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at the request of Akbar after refusing to listen to the demands of his ex-wife Sophia Mirza.

“Farah Khan herself brought the gifts to my office in Dubai and told me that the items had been given to Imran Khan by the Saudi Crown Prince,” he said, adding that he was convinced of buy them after confirming by his sources.

PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and Zulfi Bukhari in a press conference denounced Zahoor’s claims and claimed that there was no foul play on the part of the PTI leader.

“The PTI has always opposed corruption in Pakistan,” Fawad said. “We hold ourselves accountable just like we hold others accountable,” he said.

“Imran Khan first went to Saudi Arabia in 2018 and when he met the king he received a watch as a gift,” he admitted.

“Gifts are received by the Chief of Protocol, the Prime Minister has nothing to do with these matters,” Fawad explained. “The prices of these gifts are then determined by the Toshakhana, which sends them to the relevant prime minister’s office on a regular basis where it is clearly stated what the value of each item is,” he added.

“This law has been in place since before the PTI government took office,” Fawad said. “In fact, previously only 20% of the initial price was to be paid to the state, but our government has increased it to 50% so that the national treasury can benefit from it.”

“The watch was received by the Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Fawad said. “The same officer deposited this gift in the Cabinet Division custodian,” he added.

“The valuation of the watch fixed by the Cabinet division was around Rs 0.1 billion, and 20% of this price was paid, this gift having become the personal possession of Imran Khan,” Fawad said. , adding that Imran then sold the gift for 57 million rupees. “in the Pakistani market and capital gains tax has also been paid accordingly, as mentioned in Imran Khan’s tax returns and as declared to the Election Commission.”

Fawad also revealed that the watch was “not sold to Umar Farooq Zahoor” and that “Farah Bibi had nothing to do with the matter”. The former minister added that the party would take legal action against the businessman in England.

Zulfi Bukhari also added that the watch was sold to a “dealer”, who “then sold the set to someone else according to my sources, possibly to said person, for Rs 61 million”.

He also claimed that “the dealer is currently on the run and out of the country” but promised that “the lie will be unearthed” as “the dealer will be brought in front of everyone”.

Shireen Mazari on this occasion also questioned why Imran was scrutinized so strictly while Toshakhana details of other political leaders and officials were not probed.

“My question is, is there any record of the gifts military leaders receive when they go on official visits,” she said.

Earlier denouncing the businessman’s claims, top PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that “no Prime Minister has ever received a watch worth $5m “.

“The watch was not sold to businessman Umar Farooq, and that person has no relationship with Imran Khan,” Fawad Chaudhry added, pointing out that Farooq “claimed the watch was worth $5 million. and that he bought it for $2 million.”

“A five million dollar watch has never been offered to a prime minister,” added the PTI leader.

“Imran Khan bought the watch from Toshakhana in accordance with the law,” Fawad explained. “This watch is mentioned in Imran Khan’s tax returns and in election commission reports.”

“When they couldn’t find anything else, they set up the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan,” Fawad said.

Shireen Mazari also came to the defense of the former prime minister, saying the private news channel that aired the controversial show had been ‘caught in its own deception’ as it tweeted quotes from a document originally posted by Fawad Chaudhry, showing the details of the valuation of the said objects offered.

PTI leaders have hinted that according to the businessman, while the items were purchased in 2019, their assessment was done hours before the taping of the TV show, saying “propaganda was blocked “.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Imran Ismail digs in Zahoor saying “the person who himself is involved in the theft is the one making the allegations”. He also blamed the private TV channel for not asking the businessman why he was wanted around the world.

“Imran Khan purchased the gifts in accordance with the law and mentioned them in his tax returns,” the PTI leader said.

However, recently fired PTI member Faisal Vawda shared an image with the businessman saying that “this meeting with Umar Farooq was held in the office of my ministry on the instructions of the Prime Minister’s office, during which four other ministers and senior officials from all ministries were also present”.

“Feel free to color this picture any color you want,” Vawda added.

Farah’s husband denies the allegations

Ahsan Jameel Gujjar, husband of Farah Gogi, immediately denied the allegations of such a trade, calling it “a fabricated and baseless story”. Gujjar, speaking to Express News presenter Javed Chaudhry on his ‘Kal Tak’ show, said neither he nor his wife knew Shahzad Akbar or Umar Farooq.

“We do not have a transactional relationship with Imran Khan and he has never given me or Farah a present,” he claimed and demanded evidence from CCTV footage to back up the allegations.

“CCTV cameras are installed in jewelry stores in Dubai. They should bring the pictures with the claim. A person doing such a big deal must have installed cameras in his office,” Gujjar said.

Shahzad Akbar also took to Twitter to deny the allegations made against him.

Reference Toshakhana

Official documents, available with APP, revealed in April that Imran and his wife kept 52 free gifts worth millions “without paying a single penny”.

The list of Toshakhana gifts received by ex-Prime Minister Imran between August 2018 and December 2021 had remained secret during his tenure, making the situation scandalous to reports of concealing the information from tax authorities.

Toshakhana is a department in the Cabinet Division that maintains records of valuable gifts given to leaders, parliamentarians and civil servants by heads of other governments, states and foreign dignitaries as tokens of goodwill.

The government at the time took the position that disclosing any information related to Toshakhana would jeopardize international ties.

The list of gifts showed that the other valuables were kept by the couple after paying a meager sum compared to the assessed value.

From seven luxurious Rolex watches and other expensive timepieces to gold and diamond jewelry, including multiple necklaces, bracelets, rings, multiple diamond chains, an expensive pen and cufflinks worth millions, dinner sets, perfumes and an Oud perfume, the couple kept all that different states of the world had to offer in Pakistan.

The most precious gift was presented by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman during Imran’s first-ever visit to the kingdom. However, ironically, the 85 million rupees Graff wristwatch was kept by the former Prime Minister paying only 20 million rupees.

“Imran sold gifts in Dubai”

In April, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he could confirm that his predecessor, PTI chairman Imran Khan, had taken gifts from the Toshakhana and sold them in Dubai.

“Imran Khan sold these gifts for 140 million rupees in Dubai,” Prime Minister Shehbaz reportedly told reporters at an iftar he hosted the previous day in the federal capital.

Valuable gifts include diamond jewelry, bracelets, watches and adornments, he said.

“If it’s mine, I can sell”

Meanwhile, responding to allegations made by PML-N, Fawad Chaudhry clarified that the former prime minister had paid a percentage of the assessed price, adding that this would also be reflected in his annual tax returns.

However, the former minister had said that he was unaware of the details of other gifts received by Imran.

Speaking to a private channel, he claimed that no matter the price of the watch, “if it’s mine, I can sell it. Nobody should have a problem with that”.

The former minister had advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to refrain from “superficial gossip” and focus on national issues.

However, the sources said the decision to sell the watch to Dubai was not well received by a friendly country who gifted it to Imran Khan as a sign of brotherhood.

“The foreign government was of the opinion that the watch was custom-made and that there were only two such watches,” the sources added.

