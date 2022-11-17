Xi Jingping scolds Justin Trudeau at G20 for media leaks





A translator of Mr. Xi can be heard in the video telling Mr. Trudeau that everything we discussed has been leaked to the newspaper(s), it is not appropriate. The video captured a rare candid moment for Mr Xi, whose image is carefully curated by Chinese state media. Mr. Trudeau responds to Mr. Xi’s initial criticism by saying: “In Canada, we believe in free, open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have, we will continue to seek to work together constructively. , but there will be things we disagree on. . Before he finishes speaking, however, Mr. Xi, looking slightly exasperated, interrupts him and says: Create the conditions, create the conditions, okay? before smiling, shaking hands with Mr. Trudeau and walking away. Neither the Chinese Foreign Ministry nor state media have published anything about the talks between Mr. Xi and Mr. Trudeau. The two men held an informal 10-minute meeting on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit, according to a government source. Xi held nine official bilateral meetings with other heads of state at the summit, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry website. Canada has never released an official report of the meeting, but Trudeau confirmed the conversation and the points he raised with Xi during a press conference at the end of the G20. Canada trusts its citizens with information about the conversations we have on their behalf as a government, Trudeau said according to a transcript of the press conference. Mr Trudeau added that not all conversations with leaders were going to be easy, but stressed that the systems of the two countries are different and that in China there is not always the same openness as a leader. Democrat can and should have with his citizens. The short but telling Xi-Trudeau exchange shed light on tensions between China and Canada, which have risen since the detention of Chinese Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou in 2018 and Beijing’s subsequent arrest of two Canadians. accused of espionage. All three were later released. Despite the release, tensions have recently resurfaced. An employee of Hydro-Quebec, Canada’s largest power producer, involved in researching battery materials, has been charged with espionage for allegedly trying to steal trade secrets for the benefit of China, a Canadian police announced on Monday. News of the arrest came as Mr Trudeau and Mr Xi were attending the G20 summit. This month, Canada ordered three Chinese companies to divest themselves of their investments in critical Canadian minerals, citing national security. Reuters

