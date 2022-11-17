Toshakhana case: Dubai-based businessman claims gifts given to former PM Imran Khan were sold to him





The whole Toshakhana feud over the sale of state gifts received by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is getting murkier with every passing day. Now, according to a report by Dawn newspaper, a Dubai-based businessman has claimed he was sold to Imran Khan.

In an interview with Geo News TV channel, Umar Farooq Zahoor claimed to have bought the expensive watch for $2 million. At the time of sale in 2019, the watch was worth Rs 280 million.

According to Pakistani law, any gift received from dignitaries of a foreign state must be deposited with the state custodian or the Toshakhana.

The Norwegian-Pakistani millionaire further claimed to have proof of purchasing the watch and three other gifts from Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Gogi, for 7.5 million dirhams in cash.

Shahzadi is said to be a friend of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Zahoor said he was contacted by former Accountability Minister Shahzad Akbar about buying the gifts.

In March 2019 former Accountability Minister Shahzad Akbar said he had a pair of watches and if I was interested I should contact Farah [Khan] (a close aide to Imran’s wife, Bushra Bibi) as she needed help and had no asset buyer, Zahoor told Geo News.

The businessman claimed that he was later blackmailed and that fake money laundering cases were registered against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Akbar’s request after refusing to listen to the demands of his ex-wife Sophia Mirza.

However, Akbar, in a late-night tweet on Tuesday, denied ever meeting Zahoor.

It is sad that they are using a person against Imran Khan, whose citizenship has been revoked by Norway because of his crimes, who is wanted by Interpol, who has committed fraud in various countries and smuggled his daughters to Dubai using fake documents, he said.

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point for Imran Khan as he was disqualified by the election commission for making false statements and an incorrect statement.

After months of denial, Khan admitted on September 8 in a written response that he had sold at least four gifts he had received during his tenure as prime minister.

(With agency contributions)

