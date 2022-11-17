Donald Trump’s new line of applause is pure authoritarianism





Former President Donald Trump has made executing drug traffickers a central part of his message in recent months, taking a favorite tactic of authoritarian regimes and putting it center stage as he launches his third race to the Presidency.

We are going to call on anyone who sells drugs, gets caught selling drugs, to receive the death penalty for their heinous acts, Trump said Tuesday to cheers from his supporters at Mar-a-Lago , the social club he owns in Palm Beach, Florida. The line was part of an hour-plus speech announcing his intention to challenge President Joe Biden in 2024.

Trump has long pondered the execution of drug traffickers and first mentioned it publicly after a meeting with Singaporean leaders in 2018. His focus on the subject as he launches a bid in 2024, however, shows how likely Trump is to deploy his unchecked instincts for authoritarianism. if he wins the presidency again.

He doesn’t even bother to hide the authoritarian roots of his proposal. Trump explicitly credits President Xi Jinping, China’s dictatorial ruler, with giving him the idea.

In China, when I was with President Xi, I said: Mr. President, do you have a drug problem? Trump told Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night, recounting that Xi claimed the problem was solved by quick trials where, at the end of the day, you are executed.

It’s a terrible thing, but they don’t have a drug problem, Trump said. (It should be noted here that Trump is a serial fabulist, his recollection of his conversation with Xi may not be trustworthy, and China does indeed have a drug problem.)

Trump usually suggests when he mentions the death penalty for drug traffickers that he knows it’s an extreme idea. I don’t even know if the American public is ready for it, he said on Tuesday.

It is extremely unlikely that Trump could implement such a proposal. Republicans in Congress seemed taken aback by the idea on Wednesday, and a one-day trial for anyone accused of drug trafficking would violate many constitutional protections for those accused of crimes.

I have to say that I respect the president speaking candidly about these issues, but this is something I hope he allows me to share my insightful opinions on, said Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La. ) at HuffPost.

Several Republicans in Congress said they had never heard of the idea when HuffPost brought it up on Wednesday.

That’s a lot to think about, said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.).

It’s not a policy I’m aware of, Rep. Joe Wilson (RS.C.) said.

That seems a little extreme, said Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.). But I will say that in the last two years we have lost hundreds of thousands of lives.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.), however, endorsed the death penalty for fentanyl pushers. I think fentanyl is such a deadly drug that this concept should be on the table, he said.

Democrats and Republicans have pushed for a crackdown on fentanyl, the ultra-potent opioid that has driven drug overdose deaths to record highs in recent years. The senses. Joe Manchin (DW. Va.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) have urged the administration to permanently list fentanyl as a Schedule 1 drug, despite objection from liberal groups who want the Bidens administration to adopt a public health-centred approach. to opioid addiction and rolling back the war on drugs.

In state and federal laws, the death penalty is generally reserved for murderers. The Supreme Court has declared the death penalty excessive and unconstitutional for crimes that do not cause death.

Besides China, a handful of other countries, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, routinely execute people for drug-related offenses. Trump also specifically praised Rodrigo Duterte, former president of the Philippines, for his drug crackdown. Duterte’s anti-drug policies resulted in over 12,000 deaths, including many extrajudicial executions, and widespread human rights abuses.

Four years into Dutertes’ tenure, the head of the Philippine National Police’s anti-drug division has admitted shock and awe strategy has done little to reduce supply or demand of illegal drugs.

