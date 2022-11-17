Why Xi Jinping publicly berated Justin Trudeau and what it means for Canada’s relationship with China

Xi Jinping’s threatening rebuke of Justin Trudeau was rare and surprising from the Chinese president, and underscored the contempt he has for the Canadian prime minister, according to some experts and former diplomats.

“He certainly wouldn’t talk like that to the US president. So that suggests that Mr. Xi has a certain disdain for the prime minister and doesn’t see Canada as an important partner,” said Macdonald-Laurier senior fellow Charles Burton. . Institute and former diplomat in China.

Burton said he found the language used by Xi during his interaction with Trudeau at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, to be “rather dismissive and threatening,” indicating that any government illusions that China respects Canada as an influential nation in the world are long gone.

Xi’s remarks ‘very offensive’

“I just think in general it was very unpleasant. I found it very offensive of his intent,” Burton said.

“We haven’t seen the president of China engage in this really undiplomatic and foul language with a leading counterpart from another country.”

Trudeau and Xispoke briefly clash on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday. After the unofficial meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office released a reading of the conversation noting the topics that were discussed and who raised them.

According to the reading, during the brief discussion between the two leaders who disagreed over trade, China’s arrest and detention of two Canadians and Canada’s arrest and detention of a Chinese leader from Huawei, Trudeau, have raised concerns about media reports that China secretly funded 11 candidates in the 2019 federal elections.

But the two later crossed paths in a public space in Bali, in full view of the media, who captured their exchange.

Through an interpreter, Xi accused Trudeau of improperly disclosing the content of their discussion and also claimed that what was reported in the media did not accurately reflect their conversation.

Trudeau interrupted the Chinese leader, saying Canada believes in “free, open and frank dialogue” and that even if they have disagreements, they should work together.

Xi wanted swap to be seen, expert says

However, Xi’s translator did not translate everything the president said.

According to a translation by The Canadian Press, Xi also told Trudeau that “we should have conversations in a respectful manner, otherwise the outcome cannot be predicted.”

After the exchange, the couple shook hands and went their separate ways.

During his closing press conference, Trudeau responded to the incident by saying his government believes his citizens want to know about the work he is doing on their behalf.

“I will not hesitate to be open with Canadians, even as we discuss important and sometimes sensitive topics,” said the Prime Minister.

Lynette Ong, a political science professor at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, said Xi is someone who usually minces his words and is very careful about what he says in public.

She said Xi knew her reprimand would be picked up by the media, meaning she wanted this “disguise” to be seen by domestic and international audiences.

The threat may have economic and diplomatic implications

Guy Saint-Jacques, who served as Canada’s ambassador to China from 2012 to 2016, said it was all “preordained” and that Xi wanted to send a clear message to Trudeau as the cameras rolled.

“I agree that it was a veiled threat, and I find this whole episode very surprising because it is very rare for Xi Jinping to engage in this type of behavior,” Saint-Jacques told CBC. power and politics host David Cochrane.

Xi’s goal was to make Trudeau lose face publicly at home and around the world, Saint-Jacques said, noting that the confrontation shows the Chinese president’s contempt for the prime minister.

“Wemust heed this veiled menace, for what is he up to?”

Ian Bremmertold, President of the Eurasia Group power and politics that he thinks Xi’s threat to Trudeau was not veiled, but “fairly direct” and that there could be economic or diplomatic implications.

“We have already seen that the Chinese are ready to set an example for individual leaders and countries when they feel slighted.“

Bremmer said it was like Xi was delivering a message and doing without Trudeau.

“He showed utter indifference to that sentence that Trudeau uttered in an attempt to justify his view of the relationship. This is not how you want a relationship between Canadians and Chinese to play out,” he said. Bremmer said.

“So obviously there’s going to be some serious thinking about how to handle that going forward by Canadians and frankly, with Americans as well.”

Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy may irritate Beijing

Canada is expected to release its Indo-Pacific strategy soon which will contain measures that are sure to irritate Beijing.

Saint-Jacques told Foreign Minister Mlanie Joly that she should talk to her Chinese counterpart at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and try to limit the damage.

“To say, ‘Listen, we have to lower the temperature. I know you don’t like our Indo-Pacific strategy, but we have things to discuss with you. We can help you in some areas that will benefit both parties. And let’s try to get things done,” he said.

“But I think in the case of the prime minister and President Xi, it will be difficult to move forward.”