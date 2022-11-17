G-20 leaders end summit by condemning Russia despite divisions

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — Members of the Group of 20 major economies ended their summit on Wednesday with a statement of strong condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is worsening an already fragile global economy.

The summit’s closing statement was remarkable because world leaders managed to highlight a denunciation of the war despite the divisions within the group, which includes not only Russia but also countries like China and India which have significant trade ties with Moscow and have stopped critical of the war.

Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy, according to the statement.

The use of the words most members was a telltale sign of the divisions, as was the recognition that there were other viewpoints and different assessments and that the G-20 is not the forum for resolving issues of security.

Even so, the statement’s use of language drawn from a March UN resolution that deplored in the strongest terms the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine and demanded its complete withdrawal and unconditional” of Ukrainian territory was a big breakthrough, according to John Kirton, director of the G20 research group.

Here, the G-20 left no doubt as to who started the war and how it should end, he said in an interview. He noted an active shift from China and India, which have joined the “democratic side of the immediate great geopolitical divide.”

The conflict in Ukraine loomed large over the two-day summit held on the tropical island of Bali in Indonesia.

News early Wednesday of an explosion rocking eastern Poland prompted US President Joe Biden to hastily arrange an emergency meeting with G-7 and NATO members at the summit. Biden said it was unlikely Russia fired the missile, but added: I’ll make sure we find out exactly what happened.

Poland and the NATO chief said later on Wednesday that the missile strike appeared unintentional and was likely launched by air defenses in Ukraine as Russia bombarded the country in an attack that trashed its power grid . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, disputed the preliminary findings and called for further investigation. Russia has denied any involvement.

Biden was joined at the G-20 by leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Russian President Vladimir Putin was not present.

On Tuesday, Russia pounded Ukrainian cities with dozens of missile strikes in its biggest barrage yet on the country’s energy facilities, which have been struck repeatedly as winter approaches.

Sunak, speaking to reporters at the end of the meeting, called the attacks a “cruel and unrelenting reality of Putin’s war”.

As other world leaders worked together to address the greatest challenges facing our people, Putin was launching indiscriminate attacks against civilians in Ukraine, Sunak said.

The war, he added, will continue to devastate the global economy.”

The careful wording of the G-20’s final statement reflected the tensions at the gathering and the challenge facing the United States and its allies as they attempt to isolate the Putin government. Several G-20 members, including the Indonesian host, fear becoming entangled in great-power disputes.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo told reporters that the part of the declaration dealing with the war was the most contentious part of the negotiations and that the talks were very, very difficult.

The end product was seen by some as a strong rebuke of a war that has killed thousands, heightened global security tensions and disrupted the global economy.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the surprisingly clear G-20 summits on Ukraine would not have been possible if important countries had not helped us to come together in this way, including India and also, for example, South Africa.

This is something that shows that there are many in the world who do not think this war is just, who condemn it, even though they abstained in the votes at the United Nations for various reasons, said Scholz. And I’m sure that’s one of the results of this summit: the Russian president is almost alone in the world with his policy.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who led the Russian delegation in place of Putin, denounced the Biden administration’s pressure to condemn Moscow.

China’s support for a public statement critical of Russia surprised some.

Beijing probably did it because Chinese President Xi Jinping doesn’t want to back a loser “after Russia’s defeat in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, analyst Kirton said. He knows he needs cooperation of the G-20 to address the many growing vulnerabilities China now faces, from climate change to the pandemic to the country’s financial fragility in its over-leveraged housing and real estate markets.

The G-20 was founded in 1999 originally as a forum to address economic challenges. It includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union. . Spain holds a permanent guest seat.

The 16-page statement also expresses deep concern over a range of issues, including the food and fuel crises aggravated by the war in Ukraine.

The leaders said that amid food shortages and rising prices, they would take urgent action to save lives, prevent hunger and malnutrition, especially to address vulnerabilities in developing countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope that a vital deal brokered by Turkey and the UN to export Ukrainian grain will be extended before it expires on Sunday.

The July agreement allowed Ukraine, a major grain producer, to resume exports from ports that had been largely blocked due to the war.

From now on I am of the opinion that (the grain agreement) will continue, Erdogan said. As soon as we return, we will continue our discussions, in particular with Mr. Putin. Because the path to peace is through dialogue.

Wednesday’s emergency meeting included the leaders of the G-7, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union, as well as the President of the Council European Union and the Prime Ministers of the NATO allies, Spain and the Netherlands.

Biden held a separate meeting later with Sunak, in their first long conversation since the British leader took office last month.

Were going to continue to support Ukraine as long as Russia continued its aggression, Biden said alongside Sunak, adding he was happy to be on the same page supporting Ukraine.

Biden said leaders condemned the latest Russian attacks, which caused widespread blackouts.

As the world gathered at the G-20 to demand de-escalation, Russia continues to escalate in Ukraine as they gathered, Biden said.

Associated Press writers Seung Min Kim, Zeke Miller and Niniek Karmini in Nusa Dua and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.