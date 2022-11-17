Rishi Sunak still has a path to victory – POLITICO

James Johnson is co-founder of JL Partners and regularly hosts polls and focus groups. He had previously organized Downing Street polls under British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have an unpleasant task on Thursday. In the wake of Liz Truss’ disastrous prime minister and a disastrous global backdrop, they will have to deliver news that no government wants: big tax hikes and spending cuts.

With an election looming in 2024 and a 20 point deficit in the polls, it is easy to dismiss the government’s outlook. But with the right approach, there is a landing zone for the Sunaks’ so-called fall statement that could still win over voters.

The first prerequisite is honesty.

The British public is unaware of the challenges facing the economy. For many months, far longer than most people in Westminster in my focus groups have expressed concern about the extent of the debt left by the coronavirus pandemic. As Angela, a swing voter from Birmingham, told me: We all have to pay for this mess, we understand that, there’s no getting around it. Everyone must step up. Money doesn’t grow on trees for them, so why should it for the country?

Voters are also savvy enough to know that there are other reasons beyond COVID for the quagmire we find ourselves in. Surveyed by JL Partners, 35% cite the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a major causal factor. But more than 37% blame the Conservative government directly.

There is little patience for the kind of linguistic tricks deployed by Truss in trying to point to Russian belligerence as the cause of the crisis. Just as he did on the steps of Downing Street when he took office, Sunak must be clear that the previous government is partly to blame.

The public’s main plea is for the government to come on board. The fact is that voters are adults. If the government treats them as such, they will gain an audience.

It is not inevitable that difficult decisions will be unpopular. Some of former Chancellor George Osborne’s darkest budget statements, up to 2014, prove this.

But in addition to being honest, tough decisions must be fair.

What British voters mean by fairness is twofold. There is a very widely held “national” notion of fairness: that the most vulnerable in society should not be worse off, ignored or unfairly targeted. This was violated by Truss Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, whose mini-budget has been widely interpreted as giving handouts to the wealthy while leaving the poor to suffer. In the words of one constituent in a focus group shortly after, the wealthy enjoyed it while the rest of us dried our tea bags for use the next day.

There’s a chance that Sunak could pleasantly surprise voters on that front. Although a windfall tax on energy companies and measures to squeeze out the wealthiest could be considered, the public does not expect the wealthiest to pay more. If they end up doing so, voters might look more favorably on the statement.

But there is another, less understood notion of fairness that is just as important to British voters: a personal notion. It stems from the perception that those who work hard day in and day out go unrewarded or are neglected. While paying into the system, many workers feel that it is others, from big bankers to illegal immigrants, who seem to get all the benefits. These are the voters who feel, like Geoff, that India is being given a hundred million pounds to tar their roads when where I live there are so many potholes. Or Susan, who sees pensioners, hard workers, war veterans, myself struggling while others cross the English Channel illegally to claim gifts and pretend they are in Magaluf.

Those feelings are particularly acute among voters who sit just above the income threshold for benefits but are still struggling to get by. Luke Tryl and Rachel Wolf have commented how essential this group is to the Conservative electoral coalition. I have previously written for POLITICO about how the last autumn statement during Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister made the mistake of ignoring these people with increases to the minimum wage and benefits that have only unimportant for this group. Their concerns and their financial situation, this personal notion of equity as well as that of the national must be at the forefront of Thursday’s statement so that it resonates with them.

Would that be enough? The Tory brand is clearly in trouble: asking voters to choose between the two main parties to manage the economy traditionally a key Tory force and Labor is the most popular choice according to YouGov.

But name Sunak himself in the question and the Conservatives will either be tied or ahead. And in the latest Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll, Sunak leads Keir Starmer on the ability to build a strong economy and get things done. In a context where the leader matters more to voters than ever, there is a way for conservatives if Sunak can bank on his personal reputation.

As Brian, a construction worker disgruntled with the Tories under Truss, said in my last group chat: We’re looking for a fixer. It’s Sunak’s job to show he can do just that.

Fixing the mess will not be a sufficient condition for victory in 2024. To do so, the Conservatives will have to not only stabilize the ship, but continue to present a bold and new vision for the future. A successful fall statement will also not generate an increase in polls overnight.

But if the Prime Minister and his Chancellor can pull it off this week, delivering an autumn statement that is not just austerity 2.0 but a new approach which they can convincingly defend as both honest and fair , the conservatives under Sunak still have a path to recovery.