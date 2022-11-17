No, an indictment wouldn’t end Trump’s run for president, he could even be campaigning or serving from a prison cell





Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president in 2024 on November 15. In his speech, he spoke out against what he perceived as persecution of himself and his family, but made little mention of his legal woes.

The confirmation of Trump’s White House bid comes at a curious time a week after a lackluster Republican midterm performance that many have blamed on him. Additionally, it comes as the former president faces multiple criminal investigations into everything from his handling of classified documents to allegations of falsifying New York City property values. There’s also the not-so-small matter of a Justice Department investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol storming.

The announcement has led some to speculate that Trump may be hoping becoming a presidential candidate will somehow shield him from prosecution.

So, does an indictment or even a felony conviction bar a presidential candidate from running or holding office?

The short answer is no. Here’s why:

The US Constitution spells out in clear terms the qualifications required to hold the office of President. In Section 1, Clause 5 of Article II, it says: No person, except a citizen by birth or a citizen of the United States, at the time of the adoption of this Constitution , shall not be eligible for the office of President; and no person shall be eligible for this office unless he has attained the age of thirty-five years and has been a resident of the United States for fourteen years.

These three requirements of citizenship, age, and residency from birth are the only specifications set forth in the founding document of the United States.

Congress does not have the power to change

Further, the Supreme Court clarified that the constitutionally mandated qualifications for holding federal office cannot be changed or supplemented by either the US Congress or any of the states.

The justices clarified the position of the courts in their 1969 decision Powell v. McCormack. The case followed the passage of a resolution by the House of Representatives barring New York pastor and politician Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. from serving in the 90th Congress.

Adam Clayton Powell. David J. & Janice L. Frent/Corbis via Getty Images

The resolution was not based on Powell’s failure to meet the age, citizenship, and residency requirements for House members set forth in the Constitution. Rather, the House found that Powell misappropriated funds from Congress and misreported certain monetary transactions.

When Powell sued to take his seat, the Supreme Court struck down the House resolution on the grounds that it added to the constitutionally specified qualifications for Powell to hold office. In the majority opinion, the court held that: Congress does not have the power to change the qualifications in the text of the Constitution.

For the same reason, no limitations could now be imposed on Trump’s candidacy. Nor could he be prevented from taking office if he were to be charged or even convicted.

But in case of insurrection

The Constitution does not include any restrictions on these conditions, with one exception. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment prohibits any person from holding federal office who, after having sworn to support the Constitution of the United States, has engaged in an insurrection or rebellion against it, or has aided or comforted his enemies.

The reason this matters is that the Justice Department is currently investigating Trump for his activities related to the Jan. 6 uprising on Capitol Hill.

Under the provisions of the 14th Amendment, Congress is authorized to pass laws to enforce its provisions. And in February 2021, a Democratic congressman proposed House Bill 1405, providing a cause of action to remove and bar from office certain individuals who engage in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

Even in the event that Trump is found guilty of participating in an insurrection or rebellion, he could potentially argue that he is exempt from Section 3 for a number of reasons. The 14th Amendment does not specifically refer to the presidency, and it is not self-executing, i.e., it needs subsequent legislation to enforce it. Trump might also point to the fact that Congress enacted an Amnesty Act in 1872 that lifted the ban on holding office for officials from many former Confederate states.

He could also argue that his activities on and before January 6 did not constitute an insurrection within the meaning of the wording of the amendment. There are few legal precedents interpreting section 3 and, as such, its application in modern times remains unclear. So even if House Bill 1405 were to pass, it’s unclear if that would be enough to disqualify Trump from being president again.

Run behind bars

Even if convicted and incarcerated, a presidential candidate would not be prevented from continuing his campaign even though, as a criminal, he might not be able to vote for himself.

History is littered with examples of candidates for federal office running and even being elected in prison. As early as 1798, some 79 years before the 14th Amendment, House Member Matthew Lyon was elected to Congress from a prison cell, where he was serving time for sedition for speaking out against the Federalist Adams administration.

Eugene Debs, founder of the Socialist Party of America, ran for president in 1920 while serving a prison sentence for sedition. Although he lost the election, he still won 913,693 votes. Debs promised to forgive himself if elected.

American socialist Eugene Debs ran for office from prison. Bettmann/Getty Images

And controversial politician and conspiracy theorist Lyndon Larouche also ran for president from a prison cell in 1992.

A prison cell like the Oval Office?

Several provisions of the Constitution offer alternatives that could be used to disqualify a president who is indicted or imprisoned.

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to suspend the president from office if they conclude that the president is unable to perform his duties.

The amendment states that the removal process can be invoked if the president is unable to perform the powers and duties of his office.

It was proposed and ratified to address what would happen if a president was incapacitated due to health issues. But the language is broad, and some legal scholars believe it could be invoked if someone is deemed incapable or incapable for other reasons, such as incarceration.

Certainly, a president behind bars could challenge the finding that he was unable to perform his duties simply because he was in prison. But ultimately, the amendment leaves such a dispute up to Congress to decide, and it can suspend the president from office by a two-thirds vote.

Indeed, it is unclear that a president cannot effectively perform the duties of his office from prison, since the Constitution imposes no requirement that the executive appear in a specific location. The prison cell could, theoretically, serve as a new Oval Office.

Finally, if Trump were doomed and yet prevailed in his quest for the presidency in 2024, Congress could choose to impeach and remove him from office. Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution allows for impeachment for treason, bribery, and felonies and misdemeanors.

Whether that language would apply to Trump for indictments or convictions stemming from his previous tenure or his business dealings outside of office would be a matter for Congress to decide. The precise meaning of felonies and misdemeanors is unclear, and the courts are unlikely to doubt the House in initiating impeachment proceedings. Of course, impeachment would remain an option, but it might be unlikely if Republicans maintain their House majority in 2024 and 2026.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/no-an-indictment-wouldnt-end-trumps-run-for-the-presidency-he-could-even-campaign-or-serve-from-a-jail-cell-194425

