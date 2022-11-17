Politics
Xi Jinping’s cordial tone at the G20 does not herald a looser foreign policy | China
Fresh out of consolidating power with a third term at home, Xi Jinping struck a largely cordial tone at the G20 summit in Indonesia, but don’t expect a change in the often aggressive wolf-warrior diplomacy of China.
While setting a hard line on Taiwan, the Chinese presidents’ three-hour meeting with Joe Biden was described by the US president as frank and clear on topics ranging from Taiwan to trade. After China accused the United States of violating the one-China policy in its pledge to protect Taiwan, Biden reassured Xi that the United States remained committed to the policy and that a new cold war could be avoided.
He got what he wanted when he met Biden because a limited apparent rapprochement made him seem more accountable, said Professor Steve Tsang, director of the Soas China Institute at the University of London.
Xi’s speech at the summit was in turn peppered with conciliatory language about unity and cooperation, in stark contrast to his aggressive rhetoric at the 20th Communist Party Congress last month, when he stressed the need of China with a fighting spirit in a hostile international environment.
It is Xi’s coming-out party, having consolidated power at home at the 20th party congress, said Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist at the Australian National University. He knows other countries feel more comfortable engaging with China after seeing the cordiality at the Biden-Xi meeting, so now is a good time for Xi to seize that momentum and restore relations with these countries on a more positive basis.
However, Wu Qiang, a former professor of political science at Tsinghua University in Beijing, said the rapprochement was more of a token gesture that was limited by substantial diplomatic results. This is the first political program of his new mandate and marks his return to the international scene. It is his attempt to gain international approval for his new term, he said.
Wu said Xi’s main goals at the summit were to repair China-US relations and relations with other countries, stabilize the North Korean situation and win over Europe. But he also noted that Xi’s meetings with international leaders tended to be one-sided statements of China’s position rather than diplomatic negotiations.
Actual progress was very limited, mostly fire reconnaissance [to test the response], he said. It is a rapprochement in the gesture only and not in the traditional diplomatic sense. So we can’t really say that it was such a success.
Willy Lam, a senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, a Washington-based think tank, said Xi’s main goal was to drive a wedge between the US and its allies in the EU, and between the US and the small countries of Asean.
In his speech at the summit, Xi launched a veiled attack on bloc politics and U.S. export controls on semiconductor technology and called for joint efforts to unclog industrial and supply chains.
Xi also called on French President Emmanuel Macron to encourage the EU to remain committed to an independent and positive China policy, in an apparent call for the EU to refrain from joining US restrictions on the selling high-tech components to China. , said Lam.
Lam said Xi had managed to win praise for opposing the Russian threat to use nuclear weapons on Ukraine and reassured world leaders that there was no change in the situation. China’s open-door policy. But he also said it was too early to tell whether Xi would ultimately be successful because there was still too much uncertainty about China’s economy and policies regarding Western tech companies.
But one thing is certain: Xi has won the approval of world leaders to lead the superpower in the next five to 10 years, and they are happy to continue doing business with China and ignore other problems. .
Sung said countries’ engagement with China signals that they will not let concerns about China’s human rights situation and shrinking political space be an obstacle in their relationship with China. This will give China an opening to ease its international isolation.
Victoria Hui, a political scientist at Notre Dame University in the US, said Bidens’ cordial handshakes and broad smiles with Xi lend tacit legitimacy to Xi’s power grab.
Judging by Xi’s rhetoric at home regarding struggles and fighting spirit reminiscent of the Mao era, overwhelming concern for national security and his status as the top leader, Xi’s cordial tone at the top should not not be taken as an indication of change. We don’t really see an opportunity for the wolf-warrior mentality to be dropped anytime soon, Wu said.
