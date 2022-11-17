Imran Khan says ‘there is still a threat to his life’





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has said he could be attacked again in the near future, even after an assassination attempt in Wazirabad earlier this month.

Imran was injured on November 3 in a shooting at a rally, part of a rolling march he has led to push for a general election, since being ousted in a parliamentary vote in April.

A police report said a man identified as Mohammad Naveed acted alone when he pulled out a gun and began firing as Imran greeted his supporters at the event last week. However, the deposed prime minister rejected the police version.

“They think the only way to get me out of the way is actually [to] eliminate me. So I think there is still a threat,” Imran said in an interview with France24.

Imran Khan said he was convinced the recent attack on him was an assassination plot hatched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior intelligence officer.

“There is no way I will get proper justice if these three people stay in their place,” he added.

PTI leader says attacker was just a ‘decoy’ serving the interests of a state-level conspiracy, saying government leaders felt threatened by his party’s popularity in sight upcoming elections in the country.

“The reason they want me out is because my party is by far the most popular party,” he said, adding that fear of death won’t stop him from continuing. its mission of real independence.

The PTI chairman said he trusted only Pakistani Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to carry out an independent investigation, arguing that any further investigation would be sabotaged by the interior minister.

The former prime minister went on to say he feared further assassination attempts but vowed to join the anti-government march. He said he would take “more precautions” but pledged to continue regardless of the risks, insisting the protest march would remain peaceful.

The ousted Prime Minister added that the only solution to the current problems facing the country is free and fair elections, stressing that his party is certain to win them.

Imran Khan, who was removed from power in a vote of no confidence, has denied backtracking on his claim that he was overthrown as part of collusion between the United States and the Pakistani elite.

“No way to go back”

He pointed out that there was indeed evidence that the US administration wanted to oust him, saying a diplomatic cable proved his claim and the matter was now in the hands of the Chief Justice.

“There is no question of me going back on the foreign plot. The figure was put in front of the cabinet, NSC and CJP,” he added.

However, Imran said he did not want to go against the interests of the Pakistani people by opposing a superpower.

“The press conference was highly inadvisable”

Responding to a question, Imran Khan said a press conference by the head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was “not recommended”. “I don’t want to damage my institutions because Pakistan needs a strong army. The press conference was highly discouraged,” he said and added that the ISI chief should not hold a press conference.

Imran Khan said that if he answered the press conference point by point, the institution of the army would be undermined, adding that he did not want that because Pakistan needed a strong defense.

The PTI chief said he believed the press conference was also a reaction to the murder of veteran journalist Arshad Sharif, who he said was presenting his views.

“He [Arshad Sharif] had been threatened with death, after which he left the country and was later murdered in Kenya,” he said.

Imran claimed that after the killing there was a “huge public reaction” and people threw a finger at the establishment, adding that the press conference was more about easing public perception.

