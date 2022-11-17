Photos of Manmohan Singh and PM Modi at G20 summits are compared to a misleading narrative





A photo collage featuring the images of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with world leaders is shared with the claim, Now we (India) speak eye to eye instead of hiding our heads (referring to photo by Manmohan Singhs). Allows you to verify the claim made in the item. To claim: While Manmohan Singh was seen hiding his face during the G20 summit in 2011, Prime Minister Modi interacted face to face with world leaders during the recent summit. Do: Manmohan Singh’s image was captured as he stared down the steps for a moment during a photocall at the G20 summit in 2011. Other photos and videos show him standing normally and interacting with leaders world face to face. Therefore, the claim made in the message is MISLEADING. Reverse image search of the first image in the collage led us to the original picture on the Reuters website. According to the description, the image shows G20 leaders taking part in a family photo during the G20 summit in France on November 03, 2011. The photo shows Manmohan Singh keeping his head down as other leaders interact with each other others. However, other photos show him standing with his normal head post and also interact with other representatives from other countries. CANNES, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 03: (FRANCE OUT) Leaders of the Group of 20 countries pose for the family photo during the Group of 20 (G20) Cannes Summit at the Palais des Festivals on November 3, 2011 in Cannes, France. The world’s top economic leaders are attending the G20 summit in Cannes on November 3-4 and are expected to discuss current issues surrounding the global financial system in hopes of stave off a global recession and find an answer to the eurozone crisis. . (Photo by François LOCHON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Manmohan Singh interacts with Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan Also a video in this photo op of world leaders shows him standing in a normal posture. However, the photo is clicked during the moment when he looked at the ground in front of him. Similar visuals of other people looking down during this session can be seen here and here. Likewise, on other occasions, Manmohan Singh has interacted face to face with other world leaders. Some photos of Manmohan Singh interacting with German President Christian Wulff, Vladimir Putin and Barack Obama can be seen here, here and here. Also, according to a BBC reportformer US President Barack Obama praised Manmohan Singh in his memoirs as Wise, thoughtful, honest and chief architect of India’s economic transformation. The second picture in the message shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the G20 summit in Indonesia, 2022. To sum up, the image of Manmohan Singh is falsely shared as he bows to world leaders and compared to the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a misleading narrative.

