Politics
Texas GOP shows mix of enthusiasm and reluctance toward Trump
Texas Republicans, who have been among Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters, had mixed reactions to the former president’s announcement that he will run for the White House again in 2024, reflecting a national mood of GOP apprehension towards Trump and the search for another potential. candidate for the nomination.
Die-hard supporters like Attorney General Ken Paxton and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller were quick to tout enthusiastic support for Trump as the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.
But both U.S. state senators, Republicans John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, signaled an openness to other GOP candidates, and Gov. Greg Abbott and other state officials, who were endorsed by Trump during their own election, have yet to make a statement on Trump’s third run for president.
Former Gov. Rick Perry, who served as Trump’s energy secretary from 2017 to 2019, did not immediately endorse Trump and said the GOP was early in the process of finding its nominee.
For me personally, it’s kind of like, show me what you got, Perry told the Texas Tribune on Wednesday. Whether it’s Donald Trump, whether it’s [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis, let it be someone we haven’t seen yet.
I know how the process works, I respect the process and may the best person win, he added.
Matt Rinaldi, Texas GOP chairman, said he’s also waiting to see which other candidates enter the race.
Contested primaries are a good thing, he said. Whoever wins the nomination will be a strong conservative and move the party forward in 2024 in the right direction.
Rinaldi said he didn’t close the door on supporting Trump, but he also backed DeSantis.
Ron DeSantis and his optimistic brand of bold and unapologetic conservatism is a winning brand and the GOP should take notice,” he wrote on Twitter after DeSantis’ massive victory in Florida on Election Day.
DeSantis is seen as a major potential opponent for Trump in the 2024 GOP primary, following a strong performance on Election Day where he beat his Democratic opponent by 20 points on a night when Republicans nationwide underwhelmed. perform.
Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president, did not close the door to challenge his former running mate. Cruz is also considered a potential presidential candidate, however, he declined to answer questions about how Trump’s announcement affects his aspirations.
A poll commissioned by the Texas Republican Party this week showed more Texas Republicans favoring DeSantis over Trump as their 2024 presidential candidate, a shift from their preferences in an October poll.
Trump has long been seen as an easy frontrunner for the nomination, but Republican apprehension grew after Trump-aligned candidates performed poorly in this month’s midterm elections. Some Republicans believe the party could have won Senate seats and more governors had the party fielded more traditional GOP candidates to Trump allies, who pushed for election denial, which turned off many voters.
Trump, who is the only president in history to be impeached twice, is also mired in his unrestrained and divisive political style, and his ties to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters who have refused to believe. Trump had lost the election.
Paxton, one of Trump’s staunchest allies, left no doubt about who he would support on social media Wednesday morning. Trump backed Paxton in a competitive four-way GOP primary for attorney general this year.
Donald J. Trump’s efforts to secure our borders, project force around the world, expand economic opportunity and protect our freedoms have put our nation back on track, Paxton said. I am proud to support his presidential campaign so he can once again put America first and heal our nation.
Miller, who was also endorsed by Trump and was one of the first Texas officials to support Trump’s presidential run in 2016, also remained supportive.
I was the first elected to approve it. I think I approved it last January, Miller said Wednesday morning in a phone interview. I was before him.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who chaired Trump’s two campaigns in Texas, also praised Trump on Tuesday night, but his statement was not a clear endorsement.
President Trump is the candidate Democrats fear most in 2024. If you heard his speech tonight, you know why. It was one of the best he had ever given, said Patrick. After two more years of President Biden and the Democrats’ leftist politics, Americans will be ready for America to be great again.
A spokesperson for Patrick did not immediately respond to a request for clarification, but Patrick has expressed clear support for Trump in the past, introducing him at a rally in Conroe in January as the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president. the United States.
U.S. Representative Troy Nehls, R-Richmond, was among the first Texas congressmen to endorse Trump Tuesday night from Mar-a-Lago, where he witnessed the announcement in person.
My friend Donald J. Trump has my full and complete endorsement for president in 2024, the Richmond Republican posted on Twitter.
U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, who served as Trump’s White House physician, was adamant in his support.
I WILL VOTE FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP IN 2024!!!!!! he tweeted.
U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, said he was watching[ed] before President Trump righted the ship again and US Representative-elect Wesley Hunt of Houston said he was watching[ed] look forward to enthusiastically supporting Donald Trump’s candidacy for the White House.
Still, there was a noticeable lack of enthusiasm from Abbott and other officials across the state, including Lands Commissioner George P. Bush, who sought Trump’s approval heavily during his failed challenge to Paxton for the Attorney General’s office. House Speaker Dade Phelan, whom Trump attacked for not advancing a voter audit bill in the 2021 legislative session, also remained silent. None immediately returned requests for comment.
Even some of Trump’s staunchest supporters noted the unease over his announcement. Miller said Trump had recently suffered dips in support in the polls and suffered heavy losses from his endorsed candidates in the midterm elections.
But he said Trump had plenty of time to recuperate and expected to have an easier path to the GOP nomination than in 2016.
It’s like they say in billiards. There’s a lot of greenery between here and the pocket, Miller said. He is still in good shape. The polls turned him on for a while, but hell will come again.
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2022/11/16/texas-republicans-donald-trump/
