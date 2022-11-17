G20 with India at the helm will be inclusive and action-oriented: PM Modi | India News





NEW DELHI: As Indonesia hands over the G20 Presidency to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the First World Economic Cooperation Forum that India’s Presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, action-oriented and ‘she will strive to make the G20 a catalyst for global cooperation. change. He said it is important for the G20 to convey a strong message of peace and security because without it the world will not be able to enjoy economic development.

Support by Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the 17th G20 summit in Bali which ended on Wednesday, Fashion said India’s presidency had come at a time when the world was simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, an economic downturn, rising food and energy prices and the long-term adverse effects of the pandemic.

“At such a time, the world is looking at the G20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India’s G20 Presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented,” he said. “India will endeavor to carry forward the commendable initiatives of Indonesia during its G20 Presidency. It is a very auspicious coincidence for India that we are assuming the responsibility of the G20 Presidency in this sacred island. of Bali. India and Bali have a centuries-old relationship.”

Prime Minister’s G20 Pitch: Lifestyle for the Environment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Indonesia for its leadership in difficult times and the G20 community for adopting the Bali Declaration.

Over the next year, the Prime Minister said, India will strive to ensure that the G20 acts as a global engine to consider new ideas and accelerate collective action. “The sense of ownership over natural resources gives rise to conflicts today and has become the main cause of the plight of the environment. For the secure future of the planet, the sense of guardianship is the solution. LiFE i.e. ‘Lifestyle for the Environment’ can make a big contribution to this. Its aim is to make sustainable lifestyles a mass movement,” Modi said.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Modi said there was a need today for the benefits of development to be universal and inclusive and extended to all human beings with compassion and solidarity. He said that global development is not possible without the participation of women.

“We must maintain priority on women-led development even in our G20 agenda. Without peace and security, our future generations will not be able to benefit from economic growth or technological innovation. The G20 must send a strong message for peace and harmony. All these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India’s G20 Presidency – ‘One Land, One Family, One Future’,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“We will be hosting G20 meetings in different cities across our country. Our guests will have a full experience of India’s incredible diversity, inclusive traditions and cultural richness. We want you all to take part in this unique celebration by India, the ‘Mother of Democracy’. Together we will make the G20 a catalyst for global change,” he said.

