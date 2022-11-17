Politics
Boris Johnson, Roberta Metsola and Bob Woodward will be in Portugal this month – Actualidade
A confirmationwhich marks the first anniversary of the CNN Portugal channel, will take place on November 21, at the Myriad Crystal Center, in Lisbon, and will bring together several national and international speakers.
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will do the opening honors and Antnio Costa the closing. To these names are added the governor of the Bank of Portugal, Mrio Centeno, the finance minister, Fernando Medina, the mayor of Lisbon, Carlos Moedas, and the political commentator Paulo Portas.
Among the international stars are Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, and Bob Woodward, the journalist who denounced (with Carl Bernstein) the Watergate scandal, which resulted in the dismissal of President Richard Nixon, in 1974, and who wrote 18 books, including “Fear – Trump in the White House”, released in 2018.
From now on, the organization also confirms the presence of the former British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, but at an exclusive dinner, still on November 21, where he will deliver a speech on the war in Ukraine and the geopolitical transformations that ensued. ensue.
This is, in fact, the theme that will dominate the entire conference, where the protagonists will again be challenged to make a glimpse of 2023.
A conversation ensues between Johnson and CNN International reporter Richard Quest.
An admirer of Winston Churchill, Boris Johnson was an exuberant figure who led the UK through a time of crisis, eventually falling victim to a series of scandals that pitted the Conservative Party itself against the leader.
Controversially, Johnson’s “resume” includes dismissals from The Times newspaper, for making up a quote, and, already as an MP, from Michael Howard’s shadow government for lying about an extramarital affair.
Johnson was also known for his offensive remarks, calling Papua New Guineans cannibals and comparing Muslim women who wear face coverings to “mailboxes”.
However, his charisma and the network of good connections built at Eton boarding school, attended by British politicians, aristocrats and royalty, and later at Oxford University, helped him.
Successes include serving two terms as Mayor of London, winning Brexit in the 2016 referendum and winning an outright majority in the 2019 parliamentary election.
Soon after, the world was taken aback by the covid-19 pandemic, as was Johnson, who initially seemed relaxed about the threat the novel coronavirus posed to the UK, a country that eventually became the one of the countries with the most deaths.
The way Johnson, hospitalized in intensive care for the disease for several days, managed the pandemic has divided opinions, oscillating between confinements and the rapid lifting of restrictions, both applauded and criticized.
Early investments in the development and purchase of vaccines and the success of the vaccine program helped give him a boost in the polls, but Johnson continued to be dogged by scandal.
He faced allegations over a loan he borrowed from a wealthy Tory activist for renovations to Downing Street halls and was accused of subversion when the government tried to change parliamentary rules to protect a MP guilty of attempting to influence ministers unlawfully.
The partygate scandal at Downing Street parties during lockdown nearly brought him down, but he survived an internal no-confidence motion thanks in part to the UK’s determined support for Ukraine militarily, financially and morally against the Russian invasion.
However, in the end, the straw that broke the camel’s back was the disastrous way in which he tried to play down allegations of sexual misconduct by a government official he knew had a record. judiciary when he was appointed.
Angry, several ministers who had defended Johnson resigned from government en masse citing an “integrity problem”, leaving Johnson no choice but to resign as well.
