No truth to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foreign conspiracy claims: US State Department





The United States once again categorically rejected former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s allegations that Washington orchestrated a plot to oust him from power and reiterated its determination not to let “propaganda, disinformation and misinformation” affect bilateral relations.

The sharp response from the United States came on Wednesday, days after Khan said he wanted to restore relations with Washington if re-elected and no longer blame him for his removal as Pakistan’s prime minister.

“As we have said before, there is and never has been any truth to these allegations, but I have nothing more to offer,” said Vedant Patel of the State Department. American at a press briefing, when asked to comment on Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf’s apparent U-turn on the alleged conspiracy allegations.

Khan, 70, who was ousted in April in a vote of no confidence, had claimed he was the result of a plot between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the United States, one of the main partners in security of Pakistan which has provided the country with billions of dollars. in military aid.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times newspaper following an assassination attempt this month on November 3, Khan said he no longer blames the United States and wants a dignified relationship if re-elected .

As far as I’m concerned, it’s over, it’s behind me, he told the British financial newspaper.

Khan has repeatedly claimed that Donald Lu, the top South Asia official in the US State Department, was involved in the foreign plot to overthrow his government.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Patel stressed that the United States views a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as essential to Washington’s interests.

“And we don’t have a position on one political candidate of one party against another. We support peaceful respect for democratic, constitutional and legal principles,” Patel said.

“Ultimately, we will not let propaganda, misinformation and disinformation hinder any bilateral relationship, including our valued bilateral partner with Pakistan,” the Indian-born spokesperson added.

On Wednesday, Khan, in another interview with the France 24 news channel, said he never backed down on his claims about the foreign plot that led to the overthrow of his government.

In the latest interview, Khan said he had a figure in which Lu told Pakistan’s Ambassador to Washington Asad Majeed Khan that there would be consequences if he was not ousted by the vote of no confidence. .

So that’s exactly what I said. I never backed down from that. Encryption exists. He was placed in front of the cabinet. He was filed with the National Security [Committee]. It is now with the Chief Justice that we wanted him to conduct an independent investigation,” Khan said.

The former politician-turned-cricketer had claimed that the opposition’s no-confidence motion against him in April this year was the result of a foreign plot due to his independent foreign policy on Islamabad’s ties with countries such as China and Russia and that funds were funneled from abroad to oust him from power.

Critics accuse Khan of further undermining the country’s economic prospects by damaging relations with the United States, the IMF and other international partners on which cash-strapped Pakistan depends for its funding.

