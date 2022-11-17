India’s G20 Presidency will be action-oriented: PM Modi : The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, November 16 Assuming the chairmanship of the G20 grouping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured his leaders on Wednesday that India’s G20 chairmanship would be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. PM Modi with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in Bali. AP/PTI “It is a proud occasion for every Indian to assume the presidency of the G20. We will organize G20 meetings in different cities and states of our country. Our guests will have a full experience of India’s incredible diversity, inclusive traditions and cultural richness,” the Prime Minister said during the closing session of the G20 Summit in Indonesia. After the presidency devolves to India for one year from December 1, the next G20 summit will be held in the country. Editorial: G20 Statement The Prime Minister admitted that India is taking over the G20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, an economic downturn, rising food and energy prices and the adverse effects on long term of the pandemic. UK allows 3K visas for Indian professionals PM Narendra Modi met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with London announcing that 3,000 Indians will be granted visas each year as part of a young professional scheme

professional scheme Hours before the leaders’ meeting, a statement from 10 Downing Street said the first announcement of the program was for India. on the inside Focus on “One family, one future” The G20 must send a strong message in favor of peace and harmony. All of these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India’s G20 Presidency – One Land, One Family, One Future. —PM Modi “At such a time, the world looks to the G20 with hope. Over the next year, India will strive to ensure that the G20 becomes the catalyst for new ideas and accelerates collective action. The feeling of ownership over natural resources gives rise to conflicts today and has become the main cause of environmental distress,” he said. Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the need for universal and inclusive development and especially underlined the fact that it was not possible without the participation of women. “Peace and security are imperative, otherwise future generations will not be able to benefit from economic growth or technological innovation.” “The G20 must convey a strong message in favor of peace and harmony. All of these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India’s G20 Presidency – One Land, One Family, One Future,” he said. #narendra modi #s jaishankar

