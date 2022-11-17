Caution, excitement, indifference: the United States reacts to the Trump campaign | Donald Trump News





Washington, DC As Donald Trump announced his third run for the US presidency, a political scene still recovering from months of midterm campaigning turned to the former President’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida .

Democrats were quick to remind their audiences of the tumult and what they call the failures of the Trump years, and the cracks in Republican support for the former president grew deeper. While many far-right Republicans rushed to endorse Trump, some conservative media outlets and commentators warned the GOP against realigning behind him.

The announcement late Tuesday came as Trump’s Republican Party grappled with its disappointing performance in the midterm elections under the former president’s de facto leadership.

A Florida man makes an announcement, read a headline at the bottom of the front page of the New York Post, a conservative tabloid that has backed Trump for years. News of the announcement was buried on page 26.

The National Review, another conservative publication, ran an editorial from its editorial board titled, No. The article describes Trump’s presidential candidacy as an invitation to double down on the outrages and failures of recent years that Republicans should reject without hesitation or doubt.

A company, unequivocally, No.https://t.co/BqgNZEE5Ni pic.twitter.com/ryoh9YWPdY

National Review (@NRO) November 16, 2022

Since running for president in the 2016 race, Trump had all but purged the Republican Party of critics backing key challengers to his GOP rivals in Congress and urging others to retire.

The Republican Party had become synonymous with the populist Trumps Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

But after last week’s midterm vote in which many Trump-backed candidates lost key races, costing Republicans the chance to control Congress, many party members began to split. of the former president. His Tuesday night announcement of a presidential race reinforced that trend.

We need more seriousness, less noise and leaders who look forward, not look in the rearview mirror pretending to be victims, wrote on Twitter former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, candidate potential for the 2024 Republican nomination, in a veiled shot at Trump.

Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, told reporters on Wednesday that the world has changed significantly in recent weeks, predicting there will be other GOP candidates for president in 2024.

I will support the Republican nominee, but I don’t know if it will be him, Cornyn said.

While some conservatives ran in the opposite direction of Trump’s campaign, Democrats went on the offensive.

President Joe Biden shared a video captioned Donald Trump Failed in America with unflattering news clips from his predecessor, including when Trump said there were good people on both sides after a nationalist rally white in Charlottesville, Va., which faced counter-protesters in 2017.

The Bidens campaign then emailed supporters seeking donations for the Democratic National Committee in response to Trump’s announcement.

This team beat Donald Trump just over two years ago. It was no fluke, he said. Trump has pitted neighbors against neighbors. He rigged the economy for the rich. He left a mess. But a dedicated base of millions of grassroots supporters came together to donate, volunteer and vote in record numbers, and together we beat it.

Biden has previously said he intends to run for office, but he has not made his candidacy official.

Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee has called for Trump to be barred from seeking public office again, citing the January 6, 2021 attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.

Let’s be clear: Donald Trump is not just “unfit to serve” as president.

He instigated a violent coup attempt against our democracy.

He must be barred from holding ANY public office again and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) November 16, 2022

The first time Trump ran he claimed to be an outsider. Now the Emperor is out of clothes, Democratic Congressman Jim McGovern wrote on Twitter.

McGovern added that the former president fucked America to get rich and suggested Democrats are looking forward to a rematch with Trump in 2024, writing: Bring it on.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan has also pledged to work to ensure Trump does not win the presidency. Donald Trump only cares about one thing himself. He divided our nation to serve his political ambitions. He tried to overthrow our democracy when he lost an election. Now he wants to start all over again, she said in a social media post.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand echoed the MP’s remarks. Our country cannot withstand another four years of Donald Trump chaos. But we’ve defeated Donald Trump before and we will again, she said in a tweet.

New Trump campaign. The same old lies.

Lie on his record. Lies about immigrants. Lies about Biden. Lies about our children. Lies about our LGBTQ+ neighbors. Lies upon lies upon lies.

New scratch. The same old crook.

Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 16, 2022

Despite his seemingly waning appeal, Trump won several endorsements from right-wing U.S. lawmakers, including Republican House members Marjorie Taylor Greene and Elise Stefanik.

My friend Donald J. Trump has my full and complete endorsement for president in 2024, Congressman Troy Nehls, a Republican from Texas, wrote on Twitter Tuesday night. He’s the leader of the Republican Party, and we’ll make America great!

Kari Lake, a Trump-backed candidate who recently lost a gubernatorial race in Arizona, also offered her full and complete endorsement of the former presidents 2024 campaign.

Trump 2024! pic.twitter.com/9IYFDtLkvh

Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 15, 2022

The announcement of Trump’s presidential candidacy was the earliest of the 2024 season. It came about 15 months before the primary election kicked off with the Iowa caucuses.

The timing has led some of the president’s former critics to question whether he was trying to walk away from his legal troubles. Trump faces multiple lawsuits and investigations, including a criminal investigation into his possible mishandling of secret government documents.

But the former president remains a private citizen, even as a candidate.

For anyone who needs to hear this asset [sic] announcing that he is a candidate for the presidency has no legal impact on the investigations. Nobody at the DOJ [Department of Justice] watched that speech and ripped all the work they went on, Biden’s former White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote on Twitter.

