Connect with us

Politics

Erdogan says Meloni wants to solve missile system problems – English

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

 


(ANSA) – ROME, NOVEMBER 17 – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wants to help solve problems with a missile system built by France and Italy and sought by Turkey during a a conversation he had with the Italian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali this week, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Thursday.

“Meloni said: ‘some technical problems remain, but France, Italy and Turkey will resolve the SAMP-T issues shortly,'” Erdogan said, according to the agency.

The SAMP/T (dubbed MAMBA by the French Air Force) “is the cornerstone of Italian and French contributions to the North Atlantic Alliance’s tactical ballistic missile defense capability ( NATO)”, explains the Italian defense company Thales on its website.

Turkey has expressed interest in acquiring the system. (ANSA).

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED © Copyright ANSA