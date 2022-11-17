Widodo welcomes 3 concrete results of the G20 summit in the sectors of health, energy transition and finance





NUSA DUA, Indonesia — Indonesian President Joko Widodo hailed three concrete outcomes from the Group of 20 (G-20) summit, which ended on Wednesday, covering health, energy transition and financial sectors. Under the Indonesian presidency, members agreed to establish a pandemic fund called the Financial Intermediate Fund, which will help countries prepare for future pandemics. The fund has received pledges totaling US$1.5 billion (S$2.05 billion) from member countries and international organizations. The second concrete result was the creation of a trust fund aimed at helping eligible low-income countries, small states and vulnerable middle-income countries to solve macroeconomic problems, including those caused by the pandemic and climate change. . We are committed to helping all vulnerable countries to recover together, to recover stronger. We welcome pledges amounting to US$81.6 billion, said the G-20 leaders’ statement in Bali. The third is a pledge of $20 billion in public and private funding from the United States and Japan over the next three to five years, to help Indonesia, a climate superpower, accelerate the transition to renewable energy. A climate superpower is a country with vast forests, peatlands and mangroves capable of absorbing carbon. It is generally expected that such a fund would cover the costs for developing countries, which would have to build more renewables and retire fossil fuel power plants. There are many other results besides these three (mostly) concrete results, Mr. Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, told a press conference amid the current global climate crisis. and energy, compounded by geopolitical challenges. Other results include a shared commitment to support the adoption of digital innovation in agriculture and food systems to boost productivity. On the sidelines, Mr. Widodo also had bilateral meetings with a number of leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss defense and energy transition, Chinese President Xi Jinping where the two leaders attended a virtual test in West Java of the first Indonesian high-speed train. developed by both countries, and US President Joe Biden, where the US pledged a multi-billion dollar green finance package. Mr. Widodo said: The G-20 is an economic, financial and development forum. It is not a political forum. Don’t make it a political forum. The summit is the result of a long process and hard work since the beginning of 2022 through some 200 ministerial meetings, working groups and side events, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said.

