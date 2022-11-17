Chinese President Xi Jinping clashes with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at G-20 over leaked talks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. Photo: Adam Scotti/PMO via Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping chastised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the November 16 G-20 summit for leaking details of a previous meeting in which Trudeau expressed concern about Chinese interference in internal affairs.

The two had a brief encounter at an event in Indonesia that the media was able to record. A television camera was behind a prominent Chinese interpreter as the two spoke.

Everything we discussed was leaked in the log; it is not appropriate, Mr. Xi told Mr. Trudeau through the interpreter.

And it’s not… the way the conversation was conducted, if there’s any sincerity on your part, Mr. Xi said, how Mr. Trudeau cut him off and walked away. advanced to Mr. Xi.

In Canada, we believe in free, open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have, said Mr. Trudeau.

We will continue to seek to work together constructively, but there will be things we will not agree on.

Mr. Xi looked around as Mr. Trudeau replied.

Let’s create the conditions first, Xi replied through the interpreter.

The two shook hands after the brief encounter.

Mr. Trudeau spoke for the first time with Mr. Xi at the G-20 last Tuesday. A senior Canadian government official said the two men spoke about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, North Korea and climate change, and that Mr. Trudeau also raised our serious concerns about the activities of interference in Canada. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Asked at a news conference later about the confrontation, Trudeau said not all conversations will always be easy, but it’s critically important that we continue to stand up for the things that matter to Canadians.

Foreign Minister Mlanie Joly also said she had discussed Chinese interference with her Chinese counterpart at the G-20.

Ms Joly noted last week that China is an increasingly disruptive global power and warned companies against deepening ties, saying there were geopolitical risks.

Canadian police on Monday charged a Hydro-Quebec employee with espionage for allegedly sending trade secrets to China.

And Beijing’s ties with Ottawa crumbled after Canadian authorities arrested a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei on charges of fraud by the United States.

China jailed two Canadians shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies and daughter of the company’s founder, on a US extradition request.

They were returned to Canada last year, the same day Ms Meng returned to China after reaching a settlement with US authorities in her case.

Many countries have called China’s hostage action policy, while China has described the charges against Huawei and Ms. Meng as a politically motivated attempt to curb China’s economic and technological development.

Canada has banned mobile carriers from installing Huawei equipment in its high-speed 5G networks, joining allies in avoiding the company which has close ties to the ruling Communist Party and its military wing. People’s Liberation Army.

Guy Saint-Jacques, Canada’s former ambassador to China, said he believed Mr. Xi deliberately berated Mr. Trudeau on camera.

When you look at him, his face is red, he moves his arms, said Mr. Saint-Jacques. He looks restless. Clearly, he was not happy that Trudeau leaked the details of the meeting. Interesting, he said that was not how the meeting went.

Mr. Saint-Jacques also noted that Mr. Xi’s translation was interrupted by Mr. Trudeau and that Mr. Xi looked annoyed by this.

The prime minister wanted to respond and probably knew he wouldn’t have time, that after Xi delivered his tirade he would leave, Saint-Jacques said.

It’s clear that Xi doesn’t have much regard for the prime minister. This shows that it will be very difficult to restore a limited dialogue with China.

Mr. Saint-Jacques said that Mr. Xi probably wanted to send a message to Mr. Trudeau that Canada will not dictate the terms of the relationship and that Mr. Trudeau better heed it.

The former ambassador said it was as if Mr. Xi was saying, you have to be smart if you want to maintain any kind of relationship with us.

It is very unusual to see Mr. Xi Jinping engage in this kind of public exercise to criticize someone, added Mr. Saint-Jacques.