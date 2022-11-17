Australian iron ore tycoon commits $500m to Ukraine reconstruction fund





By Lewis Jackson SYDNEY, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Australian iron ore tycoon Andrew Forrest on Thursday announced a $500 million pledge to launch a $25 billion international investment fund to help Ukraine rebuild after the Russian invasion. The Ukraine Green Growth Initiative will focus on building energy and communications infrastructure projects, including a green power grid, according to a press release from Forrest’s family office, Tattarang. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was quoted in the press release welcoming the investment and saying it would help Ukraine become the fastest growing economy in Europe. “Andrew and I have agreed that we will not replace communist-era Russian infrastructure, but rather upgrade to the latest technology,” Zelenskyy said. “We will take advantage of the fact that what the Russians have destroyed can easily be replaced by the latest and most modern green and digital infrastructure.” Russia stepped up its missile assault on Ukraine this week, targeting cities and energy infrastructure in what Kyiv called the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war. Forrest, founder of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, said consultations for the fund, which will help Ukraine rebuild and ‘enter a golden era’, have been underway since March and have involved conversations with the prime minister. Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others. Fund manager BlackRock Inc helped with the due diligence, Forrest said. Blackrock last week signed a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine to help it attract private capital. “We are going to build a new future, not just replace the past. We want Ukrainians to know that we will be there with you, to help you ensure strong economic growth in Europe,” he said. (Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

