Politics
Interview with Jignesh Mevani | Narendra Modi no longer appeals to Gujarat residents
The incumbent President of Gujarat Congress, Jignesh Mevani. file | Photo credit: The Hindu
Acting Chairman of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress CommitteeJignesh Mevani, who represents Vadgam in Banaskantha district, is confident that the Congress will achieve success in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Accompanied by his friend and Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, Mr. Mevani submitted his candidacy on Tuesday. Excerpts from an interview with The Hindus Abhinay Deshpande:
Q /
What are the challenges for the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat?
A /
We are better placed than last time. We have karyakartas (party officials) in each cabin. We have jan mitras (friends of the people) in every panchayat and our Parivartan Sankalp Yatra across the state has started. Rajasthan’s Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, frequently visits Gujarat. Second, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no longer attractive, tolerant and exciting to the people of Gujarat. In the rallies where they [the BJP] are able to mobilize 40,000 to 50,000 people, most of whom are civil servants. Instructions are given to the district administration to bring in ASHA and Anganwadi workers, police officers and lunch staff [to the rallies]. People do not voluntarily come to their [the BJPs] rallies. For the first time, I am of the opinion that the BJP and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) cadres are not defending Mr. Modi with much enthusiasm. Previously, when someone said something against Mr. Modi, he would go crazy. Not anymore. People started saying, Dadagiri and Tanashahi went a lot BJP at (the intimidating and overbearing behavior of BJPs has increased a lot).
Q /
What do you think Congress is campaigning on?
A /
While reacting and responding to what the BJP and RSS have done, we have developed a positive, proactive and progressive plan to create a new Gujarat. Our leader Rahul Gandhi has already promised programs like 10 Lakh free medical insurance, implementation of the old pension scheme, establishment of 3,000 English middle schools, 4 lakh compensation for those who lost family members due to COVID-19, a loan waiver for farmers, and a housing plot or farmland for landless people. We focus on unemployment and inflation. Inflation is the problem of this election. Whether middle class, petty bourgeoisie, farmers, SC (Scheduled Castes), ST (Scheduled Tribes) or minorities, everyone is suffering from rising prices. [This is] apart from the exploitation of outsourcing and contract employees by the current government.
Q /
Will the AAP start the Congress votes, as the BJP claims?
A /
I do not think so. If elections were held tomorrow, they [the AAP] would draw a big zero. Making noise on social networks and organizing town halls does not mean that their organizational base is solid here and that they can win the elections. Our party has a strong grassroots base, and even if they cut off our votes, what is their commitment to fight against the fascist forces to save the Indian Constitution and democracy which are captured and monopolized by the Hindutva forces? As Christophe Jaffrelot rightly says in his book The ways of India that the kind of ethnic democracy that Modi, the BJP and the RSS are trying to establish will strengthen and further strengthen forces like the AAP, which poses a risk to the nation. It just means that the BJP will have a similar force in the opposition, a force that has no idea about this country.
Q /
Is it part of the Congress strategy to let the leadership of the state take the lead role rather than relying on the big bosses in Delhi?
A /
Our central direction will guide us. I have a better idea of what exactly the Dalits of Gujarat want. Our Amit Chavda, CCP leader Jagdish Thakor and Bharat Singh Solanki have a better idea of OBC requirements. While teacher-turned-MP Ananth Patel, an emerging tribal star, knows how to win tribal votes. We need them [the Delhi leaderships] advice and support, but, Gujarat ka chunav though Gujarat ke neta ladenge na? (Gujarat elections will be fought by the rulers of Gujarat, right?)
Q /
It was a rare opportunity for you, as an independent candidate, to serve the people of your riding. Are you satisfied with your work?
A /
It has been a constant struggle, challenge and conflict with myself. There was a big disconnect between what I wanted to do and what people wanted me to do. But despite all this, I can assure you that my performance was good. There is not a single thing the BJP can say against me in this election. Last time they called me anti-national, anti-Hindu. But, no such propaganda will work this time. Even BJP supporters, who won’t vote for me, say Jignesh has done a good job. Dalits, Muslims and Tribals in my constituency know that I stand up for secular India.
Q /
Last time you openly claimed that the AAP supported you in the elections, but this time they presented their candidate, and even the BJP presented Manilal Vaghela, who represented the seat from 2012 to 2017 as a congressional legislator. Don’t you think it will be a tough fight?
A /
They [the AAP] not much floor space. I am well placed in my constituency. And as I said, my performance was more than satisfactory for people. I will be able to crack [winning the election] and I have no apprehension. When it comes to Mr. Vaghela, my fight is not against him, it is against Mr. Modi. here [in the Vadgam Assembly constituency]it will not only be BJP against Congress, but it will also be Modi against Mevani.
