G-20 leaders end summit by condemning Russia despite divisions

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 major economies ended their summit Wednesday with a statement of strong condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is worsening an already delicate global economy.

The summit’s closing statement was remarkable because world leaders managed to highlight a denunciation of the war despite the divisions within the group, which includes not only Russia but also countries like China and India which have significant trade ties with Moscow and have stopped critical of the war.

“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy,” the statement said.

The use of the words “most members” was a telltale sign of the divisions, as was the recognition that “there were other views and different assessments” and that the G-20 is “not the forum for resolving security issues”.

Even so, the statement’s use of language drawn from a March UN resolution that deplored “in the strongest terms the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine” and demanded “its complete and unconditional withdrawal” from Ukrainian territory was a “big breakthrough”, according to John Kirton, director of the G20 research group.

“Here, the G-20 left no doubt about who they knew started the war and how it should end,” he said in an interview. He noted an “active shift” from China and India, which have joined the “democratic side of the immediate great geopolitical divide”.

The conflict in Ukraine loomed large over the two-day summit held on the tropical island of Bali in Indonesia.

News early Wednesday of an explosion rocking eastern Poland prompted US President Joe Biden to hastily call an emergency meeting with G-7 and NATO members meeting at the summit.

Poland said the blast near the Ukrainian border was caused by a Russian-made missile and it was investigating what happened. The NATO member refrained from blaming Russia for the incident, which killed two people. Russia has denied any involvement.

Biden said it was “unlikely” the missile was fired from Russia and he promised to support Poland’s investigation.

“There is preliminary information that disputes that,” Biden told reporters when asked if the missile was fired from Russia. “It’s unlikely in the trajectory lines that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see.”

Biden was joined at the G-20 by leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Russian President Vladimir Putin was not present.

On Tuesday, Russia pounded Ukrainian cities with dozens of missile strikes in its biggest barrage yet on the country’s energy facilities, which have been struck repeatedly as winter approaches.

Sunak, speaking to reporters at the end of the meeting, called the attacks a “cruel and unrelenting reality of Putin’s war”.

“As other world leaders worked together to address the greatest challenges facing our people, Putin was launching indiscriminate attacks against civilians in Ukraine,” Sunak said.

The war, he added, “will continue to devastate the global economy”.

The careful wording of the G-20’s final statement reflected the tensions at the gathering and the challenge facing the United States and its allies as they attempt to isolate Putin’s government. Several G-20 members, including the Indonesian host, fear becoming entangled in great-power disputes.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo told reporters that the part of the declaration dealing with the war was the most contentious part of the negotiations and that the talks were “very, very difficult”.

The end product was seen by some as a strong rebuke of a war that has killed thousands, heightened global security tensions and disrupted the global economy.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who led the Russian delegation in place of Putin, denounced the Biden administration’s pressure to condemn Moscow.

China’s support for a public statement critical of Russia surprised some.

Beijing likely did so because Chinese President Xi Jinping “doesn’t want to back a loser” after Russia’s defeat in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, analyst Kirton said. “He knows he needs the cooperation of the G-20 to address the many growing vulnerabilities China now faces,” from climate change to the pandemic to the nation’s “financial fragility in its global markets.” over-indebted housing and real estate”.

The G-20 was founded in 1999 originally as a forum to address economic challenges. It includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union. . Spain holds a permanent guest seat.

The 16-page statement also expresses deep concern over a range of issues, including the food and fuel crises aggravated by the war in Ukraine.

The leaders said amid food shortages and rising prices, they would take “urgent action to save lives, prevent hunger and malnutrition, especially to address vulnerabilities in developing countries”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope that a vital deal brokered by Turkey and the UN to export Ukrainian grain will be extended before it expires on Sunday.

The July agreement allowed Ukraine, a major grain producer, to resume exports from ports that had been largely blocked due to the war.

“For now, I am of the opinion that (the grain agreement) will continue,” Erdogan said. “As soon as we return, we will continue our discussions, in particular with Mr. Putin. Because the road to peace passes through dialogue.”

Wednesday’s emergency meeting included the leaders of the G-7, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union, as well as the President of the Council European Union and the Prime Ministers of the NATO allies, Spain and the Netherlands.

Biden held a separate meeting later with Sunak, in their first long conversation since taking office last month.

“We will continue to support Ukraine as long as Russia continues its aggression,” Biden said alongside Sunak, adding that he was “glad we are on the same page” in supporting Ukraine.

Biden said leaders condemned the latest Russian attacks, which caused widespread blackouts.

“As the world gathered at the G-20 to call for de-escalation, Russia continues to step up in Ukraine, as we meet,” Biden said.



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a press conference after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP )









British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a bilateral meeting in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP)









British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a press conference after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP )









From left to right, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden, Prime British Minister Rishi Sunak, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Japan Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and European Council President Charles Michel during an emergency meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday November 16, 2022 (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati, Pool)









Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures during a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit at Nusa Dua in Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)









US President Joe Biden, left, and Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend an emergency leaders’ meeting at the G20 summit after a missile landed in Poland near the Ukrainian border, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP)









Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a session of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Willy Kurniawan/Pool Photo via AP)









Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, holds the gavel alongside Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the handover ceremony during the G20 Leaders’ Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, November 16, 2022. (Willy Kurniawan/Pool Photo via PA)





