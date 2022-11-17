Ukrainian grain export deal extended for four months

Ukrainian and Turkish officials said Thursday that a deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea will continue for another four months on its current terms.

The extension came days before the potential expiration of the initial deal that Turkey and the United Nations brokered in July to allow the resumption of grain shipments that had been halted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the extension, saying in a statement that the UN is committed to ensuring that “this vital supply line continues to function properly”.

He added that the UN has also pledged to remove obstacles to a linked deal for food and fertilizer exports from Russia.

“The two agreements signed in Istanbul three months ago are essential to bring down food and fertilizer prices and avoid a global food crisis,” said António Guterres.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a tweet announcing the extension that Ukraine, António Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “have taken a key decision in the global fight against the food crisis”.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative facilitated the export of 11 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain, two-thirds of which went to developing countries.

Missile strikes

Ukrainian officials on Thursday reported new missile strikes in several parts of the country, with targets including gas facilities.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted Thursday morning that he was talking by phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as Russia carried out “another massive missile attack on Ukraine”.

Kuleba said he thanked the United States for its military assistance and stressed the need to speed up deliveries of air defense systems.

He cited the success of the national advanced surface-to-air missile system that Ukrainian forces began using earlier this month. He also said he was confident the time had come for Ukraine to receive the more advanced US Patriot air defense system.

Some information for this report comes from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.