Republicans slam Bidens’ stance during meeting with Xi

Congressional Republicans have mostly condemned President Joe Biden for saying there is no need for a new Cold War between the United States and China, following a meeting in three-hour summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia.

A few Republicans, however, joined members of Bidens’ Democratic Party in cautiously welcoming signs that the meeting could have helped avoid misunderstandings that could lead to unnecessary conflict.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas tweeted, Joe Biden has again failed to address or even acknowledge China’s Cold War against the United States. His naive return to a policy of appeasement will hurt the United States, endanger Taiwan and further embolden Xi Jinping.

Biden also said, I don’t think there is an imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan, despite Beijing’s escalating military moves across the Taiwan Strait.

Ahead of the meeting, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told VOA that while senior leaders or the president, the vice president of the United States are able to speak with Chinese leaders to address concerns about peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait or China. violation of the status quo, I think this will be very helpful for regional peace.

Bidens’ remarks drew a backlash from several Republican lawmakers.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, also a Republican, tweeted that Xi Jinping is focused on global dominance, not working with the Biden administration on climate change.

Meetings described as “frank and constructive”

Leaders of the world’s two largest economies met this week on the eve of the G-20 summit in Bali. Each of the men had won recent political victories at home, with Xi starting an unprecedented third term and Biden riding what is seen as a victory for his Democratic Party after a strong performance in the US midterm elections.

The pair engaged in a candid conversation about their respective priorities and intentions on a range of issues, according to minutes of the meeting published by the White House.

Biden stressed the need for the United States and China to work together on transnational challenges, including climate change, global macroeconomic stability, including debt relief, health security and global food security, according to reading.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said, “The two presidents considered the meeting to be thorough, frank and constructive. They instructed their teams to quickly follow up and implement the important common understandings reached between them and take concrete steps to put China-US relations back on track. the path of constant development.”

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who is vice chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence and a senior member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said the Bali meeting was not a turning point in US-China relations.

Rubio told VOA Mandarin in an interview on Monday that no meeting will resolve the deep issues between the United States and China … which will remain the challenge for centuries.

In a written statement released Monday ahead of Xi and Biden’s meeting, Rubio slammed Biden for dangerously misunderstanding the CCP. [Chinese Communist Party]which openly pushes for conflict with the United States and its allies.

That meeting should have held the CCP accountable for its widespread human rights abuses, continued theft of U.S. intellectual property and its refusal to investigate the origins of COVID-19, Rubio said. Instead, President Biden has demonstrated that he is willing to sacrifice everything, including our national security and the security of our allies, to pursue ill-fated climate talks with our nation’s greatest adversary.

“It’s good that we talk”

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, however, believes the lengthy meeting signaled a positive development.

Three hours isn’t necessarily a good sign, but I think it’s positive because there are so many issues, and it tells me that the two went into the meeting understanding how bad the US-China communication is. at least important,” he told VOA Mandarin on Monday. “So I was glad to hear that.

Republican Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota told VOA Mandarin on Monday that it was important to maintain good relations with China.

The Chinese Communist Party may have different views on how to achieve this, he said. We want to clarify our positions, but we also want them to understand that you would much rather have peace than conflict.

I am still hopeful that communication and diplomacy can prevail, he added. Time will tell whether or not we had a successful meeting. But it’s good that we talk.

Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks of New York and Republican Representative Ami Bera of California said in a statement that frank dialogue and sustained diplomacy are necessary for this competition to be healthy, constructive and not degenerate into conflict.

But, they added, engagement with China will continue to be based on the principle of strategic competition as long as Beijing continues to ignore international rules and norms, be it its aggression of China in the Straits of Taiwan, its genocide in Xinjiang, its oppression in Hong Kong and Tibet, or its support for the destabilizing actions of Russia and North Korea.

Adrianna Zhang contributed to this report.