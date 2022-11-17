Prime Minister Modi to speak at international counter-terrorism conference on Friday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the 3rd No Money for Terror (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on Counter Terrorism Financing in New Delhi on Friday. The two-day conference will provide a unique platform for participating nations and organizations to discuss the effectiveness of the current international regime for combating the financing of terrorism as well as the measures needed to address emerging challenges. The conference will build on the achievements and lessons of the two previous conferences (held in Paris in April 2018 and in Melbourne in November 2019) and will seek to strengthen global cooperation to deny terrorist financing and access to permissive jurisdictions to operate. It will bring together around 450 delegates from around the world, including ministers, heads of multilateral organizations and heads of delegations from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). During the conference, deliberations will be held in four sessions which will cover global trends in terrorism and terrorism financing, the use of formal and informal terrorism financing channels, emerging technologies and terrorism financing and the international cooperation to meet the challenges of the fight against terrorism. Funding’. The hosting of the conference reflects the importance given by the Modi government to the issue of international terrorism as well as its policy of zero tolerance against this threat. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will convey to delegates India’s resolve to fight terrorism as well as its support systems. Globally, countries have been affected by terrorism and militancy for several years. The pattern of violence differs in most theaters but is largely spawned by a tumultuous geopolitical environment, coupled with protracted sectarian armed conflict. These conflicts often result in poor governance, political instability, economic deprivation and vast ungoverned spaces. The involvement of a docile state often exacerbates terrorism, especially its financing. India has suffered from several forms of terrorism and its financing for more than three decades, so it understands the pain and trauma of affected nations alike. To show solidarity with peace-loving nations and help build a bridge for lasting cooperation in the fight against terrorist financing, India hosted two global events in October – the Annual General Meeting of Interpol in Delhi and a special session of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and Delhi. The upcoming conference will reinforce India’s efforts to enhance understanding and cooperation among nations.

