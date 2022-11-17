Andrew and Nicola Forrest pledge $500 million to launch a $25 billion Ukrainian green growth initiative backed by President Zelenskyy

Doctor Andrew Forest and President Zelenskyy announced the Tattarang Group’s investment in Bloomberg New Economy Forum at Singapore today.

President Zelenskyy said: “Andrew and I have agreed that we will not replace communist-era Russian infrastructure, but that we will upgrade to the latest technology. We will take advantage of the fact that what the Russians have destroyed can easily be replaced by the latest, most modern green and digital infrastructure.

“This innovative initiative will facilitate the world’s first green digital economy and the fastest growing economy in Europeif not the world.”

Dr Forrest said: “Our investment fund will help break through the wire lines of the past and accelerate the development of digital communications.

“The $25 billion The Ukraine Green Growth Initiative will welcome professional and sovereign investments to help rebuild Ukraine in one generation, while providing returns to investors.

“We will seed the Initiative with a 500 million US dollars investment. I invite professional investors, fund managers and sovereign wealth funds and anyone who believes that invading another country should now be forever relegated to the historic dustbin of humanity’s worst mistakes, to join us.”

Ukraine’s Green Growth Initiative will work with the global investment community to achieve rapid reconstruction of Ukraine post-hostilities.

A comment period for the investment fund has been underway since early March and has included Dr Forrest briefing the US President Joe Bidenformer British Prime Minister Boris Johnsonaustralian prime minister Anthony AlbanianSecretary General of the OECD Mathias Cormanand the international business community, including UN Special Envoy Michael Bloomberg, BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink and their teams.

Dr. Forrest spent almost a week at Ukraine and visited Kyiv in June, bringing together the majority of Ukraine Cabinet including President Zelenskyy, where the strategy was agreed.

Dr Forrest said: “Ukraine can enter a golden era. By business support Ukraine, we are sending a message to the world. I want every government to know that as soon as hostilities cease, global companies will be ready to help with immediate reconstruction.

“We will build a new future, not just replace the past. We want Ukrainians to know that we will be there with you, helping you generate strong economic growth by Europe.”

President Zelenskyy praised Dr. Forrest’s commitment.

The President said: “The whole world can see how Russia, unable to win on the battlefield, terrorizes civilian infrastructure. The price of reconstruction increases with each new strike. One day the aggressor will pay for everything, but our people cannot wait months for electricity and heating.

“We must restore Ukraine now! That is why this project is so timely. I thank its initiators: Andrew Forest and Larry Finck of BlackRock for their commitment and strong signal to the global business community.

“Together we will not only rebuild Ukraineprotecting people’s lives, but also making it an attractive place for global trade.”

Following a introduction by Dr. Forrest in SeptemberBlackRock worked closely with the Ukrainian government last week signature of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a consultative assistance framework for the development of a special platform to attract private capital for the recovery and support of Ukraine economy.

The MoU formalized a discussion in early September between President Zelenskyy, Mr. Fink and Dr. Forrest around opportunities to attract public and private investment in Ukraine.

First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko after signing the memorandum said: “It is very important for us to demonstrate to the whole world that war does not prohibit investments in Ukraine. After all, investments are the key to a quick and effective future economic recovery.

“Therefore, we expect a lot from the cooperation with the FMA division of BlackRock. We hope that this ‘investment platform’ will become an effective mechanism for raising private and public capital in key sectors of our economy.”

Forrests’ philanthropic organization, the Minderoo Foundation, has already donated millions of dollars to help the people of Ukraine, including funding the first humanitarian shipment of grain from Ukraine in August, and provide essential grain storage facilities for farmers whose crops would otherwise have perished.

