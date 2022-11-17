Politics
Andrew and Nicola Forrest pledge $500 million to launch a $25 billion Ukrainian green growth initiative backed by President Zelenskyy
Doctor Andrew Forest and President Zelenskyy announced the Tattarang Group’s investment in Bloomberg New Economy Forum at Singapore today.
President Zelenskyy said: “Andrew and I have agreed that we will not replace communist-era Russian infrastructure, but that we will upgrade to the latest technology. We will take advantage of the fact that what the Russians have destroyed can easily be replaced by the latest, most modern green and digital infrastructure.
“This innovative initiative will facilitate the world’s first green digital economy and the fastest growing economy in Europeif not the world.”
Dr Forrest said: “Our investment fund will help break through the wire lines of the past and accelerate the development of digital communications.
“The $25 billion The Ukraine Green Growth Initiative will welcome professional and sovereign investments to help rebuild Ukraine in one generation, while providing returns to investors.
“We will seed the Initiative with a 500 million US dollars investment. I invite professional investors, fund managers and sovereign wealth funds and anyone who believes that invading another country should now be forever relegated to the historic dustbin of humanity’s worst mistakes, to join us.”
Ukraine’s Green Growth Initiative will work with the global investment community to achieve rapid reconstruction of Ukraine post-hostilities.
A comment period for the investment fund has been underway since early March and has included Dr Forrest briefing the US President Joe Bidenformer British Prime Minister Boris Johnsonaustralian prime minister Anthony AlbanianSecretary General of the OECD Mathias Cormanand the international business community, including UN Special Envoy Michael Bloomberg, BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink and their teams.
Dr. Forrest spent almost a week at Ukraine and visited Kyiv in June, bringing together the majority of Ukraine Cabinet including President Zelenskyy, where the strategy was agreed.
Dr Forrest said: “Ukraine can enter a golden era. By business support Ukraine, we are sending a message to the world. I want every government to know that as soon as hostilities cease, global companies will be ready to help with immediate reconstruction.
“We will build a new future, not just replace the past. We want Ukrainians to know that we will be there with you, helping you generate strong economic growth by Europe.”
President Zelenskyy praised Dr. Forrest’s commitment.
The President said: “The whole world can see how Russia, unable to win on the battlefield, terrorizes civilian infrastructure. The price of reconstruction increases with each new strike. One day the aggressor will pay for everything, but our people cannot wait months for electricity and heating.
“We must restore Ukraine now! That is why this project is so timely. I thank its initiators: Andrew Forest and Larry Finck of BlackRock for their commitment and strong signal to the global business community.
“Together we will not only rebuild Ukraineprotecting people’s lives, but also making it an attractive place for global trade.”
Following a introduction by Dr. Forrest in SeptemberBlackRock worked closely with the Ukrainian government last week signature of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a consultative assistance framework for the development of a special platform to attract private capital for the recovery and support of Ukraine economy.
The MoU formalized a discussion in early September between President Zelenskyy, Mr. Fink and Dr. Forrest around opportunities to attract public and private investment in Ukraine.
First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko after signing the memorandum said: “It is very important for us to demonstrate to the whole world that war does not prohibit investments in Ukraine. After all, investments are the key to a quick and effective future economic recovery.
“Therefore, we expect a lot from the cooperation with the FMA division of BlackRock. We hope that this ‘investment platform’ will become an effective mechanism for raising private and public capital in key sectors of our economy.”
Forrests’ philanthropic organization, the Minderoo Foundation, has already donated millions of dollars to help the people of Ukraine, including funding the first humanitarian shipment of grain from Ukraine in August, and provide essential grain storage facilities for farmers whose crops would otherwise have perished.
Contact:
Michael Best
[email protected]
+61 0 407 260 828
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1949355/Ukraine_Green_Growth_Initiative_1.jpg
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1949356/Ukraine_Green_Growth_Initiative_2.jpg
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1949357/Ukraine_Green_Growth_Initiative_3.jpg
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1949358/Ukraine_Green_Growth_Initiative_4.jpg
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1949359/Ukraine_Green_Growth_Initiative_5.jpg
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1949563/Tattarang_Group.jpg
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1949564/Ukraine.jpg
SOURCE Green Growth Initiative in Ukraine
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andrew-and-nicola-forrest-commit-us500m-to-launch-us25bn-ukraine-green-growth-initiative-supported-by-president-zelenskyy-301680861.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Andrew and Nicola Forrest pledge $500 million to launch a $25 billion Ukrainian green growth initiative backed by President Zelenskyy
- AI fashion start-up Vestico bids 250k
- Have China and India changed their position on the war against Russia?
- Prime Minister Modi to speak at international counter-terrorism conference on Friday
- OPINION | The Mountainlair Games Area needs an update | Opinion
- GQ Men of the Year Awards Go to ‘Squid Game’ Star Lee, Rapper Stormzy, and More
- Imran Khan had sleepless nights from a bullet in Pakistan, fear of attack haunts ex-PM again
- Republicans slam Bidens’ stance during meeting with Xi
- Ukrainian grain export deal extended for four months
- Harvard and Yale law schools drop US News & World Report ranking: ‘Deeply flawed’
- Ohio High School Season 2022 Preview
- Ohio High School Season 2022 Preview