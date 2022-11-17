Will approach international courts against Umar Zahoor, Jang Group over allegation of sale of gifts: Imran – Pakistan





PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday he would take legal action against Geo/Jang Group in London and Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor in the Gulf state for defamation, claiming that he had no hope in the Pakistani justice system.

A day ago, Zahoor appeared on Geo News program Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath and claimed that the PTI government had sold an expensive Graff wristwatch given to Imran by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for 2 million dollars, worth around 280 million rupees at the time of sale in 2019. .

The Toshakhana case over the sale of state gifts received by Imran became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI leader for making false statements and incorrect statement.

After months of evading the subject, Imran admitted in a written response on September 8 that he had sold at least four gifts, including a Graff wristwatch he had received during his tenure as prime minister.

The matter came to light again last night as Zahoor claimed on Geo News that he bought the watch through former Accountability Minister Shahzad Akbar and Farah Khan, a close assistant to Imran’s wife, Bushra Bibi.

The Dubai-based businessman also claimed that Farah wanted to sell the watch for $4-5 million, but after negotiations I bought it for $2 million. The payment, he added, was made in cash at Farah’s insistence.

The claims drew an outcry from PTI leaders, including Akbar who denied Zahoors’ claims.

Speaking on the matter in a video address today, Imran alleged that PML-N, Jang Group and Geo were in league to conspire and launch campaigns against him, such as foreign funding and references to Toshakhana .

Yesterday, this combination of PML-N and Geo brought in a fraud whose background was quickly exposed on social media, Imran said.

They brought this fraud and made a whole program where he said that Imran Khan’s watch was sold at such a high price and they made a whole propaganda campaign [against me].

Imran said he had no hope of justice from the Pakistani justice system and therefore decided to file a lawsuit in London against Geo Group and he would be held to account for his defamation.

I will pursue a lawsuit against this person, this fraud, in Dubai, and I will file a lawsuit against Geo in Dubai and Pakistan. I have decided that now we are going to sue them because we will prove that the method of geo groups in the country is propaganda, his goal is not freedom of journalism but he is using his media group for an agenda .

That person they used and the program they did [] if they were doing journalism with integrity, they would have known he was an impostor [] he has no credibility and they would never have used such a witness, the PTI chief said.

Imran also said he had previous experience with UK courts and that is why he would pursue a case there.

Imran first announced his decision to take legal action and denied the programs’ claims earlier in the day.

Geo and Khanzada, backed by managers, slandered me through a baseless story concocted by a known fraudster and an internationally wanted criminal, he tweeted.

I have spoken to my lawyers and intend to sue Geo, Khanzada and the fraudster not only in Pak but also in UK and UAE.

Fawad Chaudhry says the watch is sold legally

At a press conference earlier in the day, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also denied the allegations. However, he acknowledged that the gift had been legally sold in the market.

He started the conversation with the media by sharing details about the Graff wristwatch in question.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry speaks at a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. AubeNewsTV

Elaborating on the procedure for receiving state gifts, he said the Saudi king gifted the watch during Imrans’ trip to Saudi Arabia in 2018, when the PTI leader was prime minister. Following due process, the watch was deposited in Toshakhana County and its price was valued at around SR 100 million, Fawad added.

At the time, he recalled, public office holders could pay 20% of the assessed price of a gift and keep it. Imran Khan paid 20% of the appraised price and it became his personal property, Fawad argued, revealing that the watch was later sold in the market for around 57 million rupees.

Capital gains tax was paid accordingly and it was declared in Imran Khan’s declarations as well as before the electoral commission.

The watch, he claimed, was never sold to a person named Umar Zahoor.

It was also never given to Farah Gujjar for sale and Ahsan Saleem Gujjar who is Farah’s husband clearly stated [last] night that she never met him (Zahoor).

In this regard, Fawad also pointed to the very murky history of Zahoor.

Zahoor is said to be an influential business figure and has apparently been wanted by Norway, Switzerland, Turkey and Pakistan since 2009-2010 for various financial and other crimes.

The businessman is also accused of illegally taking his underage daughters abroad after obtaining their passports under fictitious names and parentage, even though the Lahore High Court had already ordered his name listed on the Exit Checklist.

Building his case on this information, Fawad alleged that Zahoor appointed Akbar because the former Minister of Accountability wanted him back in Pakistan.

But soon after the change of government, a first information report was filed against Akbar and the late Federal Investigation Agency director Mohammad Rizwan at the Islamabad police station in Kohsar, he said. declared. Later, Zahoors name was removed from the ECL (Exit Control List) and a month later he holds this press conference.

PML-N challenges Imran to take legal action

Responding to Imrans’ tweet earlier in the day, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz demanded that he produce receipts.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb challenged the PTI leader to go to court and asked him to say the date he would go instead of making announcements.

She also raised several questions about the gift box and said Imran should pay receipts for sales. Aurangzeb further asked what Khanzada and Geo were responsible for.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar hinted that the government would initiate criminal charges against Imran in the Toshakhana case as per the order of the Election Commission of the Pakistan.

He also said the government would issue a red warrant for Farah’s return from the United Arab Emirates.

Regarding the wristwatch, Tarar said it was the only one specially prepared by the Saudi Crown Prince for Pakistan and its price could not be matched with other items. He said that according to the rules, any gift received from abroad was first deposited in the Toshakhana and later another market valuation procedure was carried out if the recipient wanted to keep it.

But nothing like that happened in this case, Tarar added.

Tarar said that according to the market assessment that was done, the price of the watch gift sets was around $12 million, almost Rs 1.7 billion then and now Rs 2 billion. rupees.

He alleged that Imran bought the gift box of the watch at Rs20m only, without following the established procedure. And now he (Imran) has confessed to committing two crimes which are buying and selling, SAPM added.

Tarar regretted that the unique gift is not meant to be sold on the open market as it was given as a sign of great love and respect for Pakistan.

Separately, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif welcomed Imran’s decision to take the matter to court and said the development would shed light on the case file, including those involved in the case.

He said those involved in the sale of the gifts should be present in Pakistan and obliged to respond to the details of the exchanges. The government will pursue this case, Asif added.

