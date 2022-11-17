Xi confronts Trudeau at G-20, says private conversation ‘leaked’ to media: ‘Not appropriate’





Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping struck a stern tone with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G-20 global meeting in Indonesia on Wednesday, complaining of “inappropriate” leaks to the press. The confrontation follows discussion by Canadian government sources of the world leaders’ conversation on the sidelines of the G-20 on Tuesday, where Trudeau reportedly expressed “serious concerns” about Chinese attempts to influence the country. “Everything we discussed was leaked in the newspapers. It’s not appropriate,” Xi told Trudeau during a casual conversation at the G-20, according to video shot by a Canadian reporter in the pool. “And that’s not how the conversation was conducted.” CHINA OPENED POLICE STATIONS ABROAD IN US AND CANADA TO SURVEILL CHINESE CITIZENS: REPORT The two leaders spoke through a translator on the meeting room floor. Trudeau pushed back on the criticism, telling the Chinese leader, “We believe in free, open and frank dialogue and that’s what we will continue to have.” The prime minister has openly criticized China’s international policy, accusing the communist nation of “playing aggressive games” to influence Canadian democracy. PUTIN TO SKIP G-20 SUMMIT IN INDONESIA OVER MURDER FEAR: REPORT “We will continue to seek to work together constructively, but there will be things we will disagree on,” Trudeau added during his brief interaction with Xi on Wednesday. “That’s fine, but first create the conditions,” Xi replied through his translator before shaking hands with Trudeau and leaving the conversation. REPUBLICANS DEMAND ANSWERS FROM BIDEN OFFICIALS ON REPORT CHINA OPENED POLICE ARM IN NYC President Biden met Xi on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Indonesia Monday for the first time in person since Biden took office. Biden raised concerns about Beijing’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan,” among other areas of tension, the White House said. In a reading of the meeting, the White House said Biden expressed “concerns about PRC practices in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong and human rights more broadly.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “On Taiwan, he explained in detail that our one-China policy has not changed, the United States opposes any unilateral change to the status quo on either side, and the world has an interest in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” the White House said. “He raised American objections to the increasingly aggressive coercion of the PRC actions towards Taiwan that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the wider region and jeopardize global prosperity. »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/xi-confronts-trudeau-g-20-says-private-conversation-leaked-media-not-appropriate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos