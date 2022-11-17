NATO chief says missile that hit Poland was likely fired by Ukrainian defences, but Russia bears ‘ultimate responsibility’





Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat holds a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 14. (Pavlo_Bagmut/Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images) Ukraine’s air force said it would do everything to facilitate an investigation into a missile strike in Poland on Tuesday that killed two people near the border with Ukraine. What happened was that the Air Defense Force repelled the air attack, Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Air Force Command Ukraine, said Wednesday. What happened next, whether it was a Russian missile or the wreckage of the two falling rockets, that needs to be inspected at the site. And that’s what’s happening right now. What happened yesterday is obviously the consequences of the war. There is a need to provide a legal assessment,” Ihnat added. “The process is underway, the experts are working. It is necessary to establish which missile wreckage it was, I do not think it would be too difficult. We call for a joint review of the incident with the missiles landing in Poland, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine,said on Twitter. We are ready to hand over the proof of the Russian trace that we have. We are waiting for information from our partners, on the basis of which a conclusion has been drawn that this is a Ukrainian air defense missile. The comments came as Russia’s Defense Ministry said Ukraine’s air defense system was responsible for the strike, calling claims accusing Russian missiles of being behind the explosion a deliberate provocation in the intended to aggravate the situation. Ihnat also referred to an incident in late October, when a Russian missile intercepted by the Ukrainian army fell on a village in Moldova. It’s a really resonant situation, but it’s not the first time, he said. In this case, he explained that a Russian missile was shot down by Kyiv after crossing the Ukrainian border with Moldova. The wreckage of a missile fell on the territory of Moldova.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-11-16-22/h_b2bfa00ae0291e9ee524da78aedef3c9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos