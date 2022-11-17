Imran Khan to ‘sit and watch’ army chief’s next appointment





Imran Khan, President of the PTI. Instagram/Imran Khan/@imrankhan.pti “Let them do whatever they want,” Khan says. The head of the PTI claims that the Toshakhana watch was sold in Islamabad.

LAHORE: PTI chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday his party was sitting and watching, as the government decided to appoint the next army chief.

He hit out at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, alleging the former prime minister wanted to appoint someone to protect him.

“Let them do what they want. Nawaz Sharif wants to appoint an army chief who will protect his interests. No army chief will go against the interests of the nation,” said the chief of the PTI on this subject.

In a meeting with senior journalists in Lahore, Khan also spoke about his ongoing Toshakana saga, a day after Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor revealed he had bought Toshakana gifts presented to former Prime Minister by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar.

The gifts also included an expensive Graff wristwatch worth at least Rs 2 billion for him. Zahoor said he had evidence to back up his claims.

“The Toshakhana watch was sold in Islamabad and there is evidence [to prove it]“, said the president of the PTI.

Speaking about the alleged cipher and his claims about US involvement in his ousting in April following a no-confidence motion, Khan said his statement regarding the US was misrepresented.

“I talked about putting the national interest above my own. America overthrew my government, but good relations will be maintained with them because of the national interest,” the former prime said. Minister during a meeting with journalists.

Revealing that he received an invitation to conduct negotiations, the PTI President said, “A message of negotiations is sent to us, but we have responded by asking for an election date. Free and fair elections have the solution to all crises “.

Khan, speaking about the long march of the PTI, said the “Haqeeqi Azadi” movement is showing its effects.

“The conscience and the movement of the nation stand firmly against the imported government. Attempts to bend the nation through oppression, fascism and through the violation of constitutional rights are failing,” Khan said, adding that attempts to kill and fight their way through the bloodshed in the long march also fell flat.

The PTI President also reiterated his position on the need for rule of law in the country to ensure progress.

“The rule of law guarantees an independent nation, which takes the country forward,” Khan said at the meeting.

