Politics
Erdogan keeps army close to Aegean tension
President Erdogan has taken advantage of escalating rhetorical tensions over the Aegean and it works well on Turkish TV, says Sinan Ciddi. [AP]
Mastering the Aegean Sea is something the Turkish military particularly loves and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan desperately needs the military. This is the dimension in the field of Greek-Turkish relations presented to Kathimerini from Washington by Sinan Ciddi, associate professor of national security studies of Turkish origin and trained in the United Kingdom at the Marine Corps University of Quantico, in Virginia. He also believes that Erdogan’s goal is not a direct conflict with Greece, stressing that Turkey has nothing to gain from such a development.
As for the prospect of improving Turkish F-16s and U.S.-Turkish relations more broadly, he seems rather wary of Ankara’s assessment that Republicans are more likely to favor Turkish interests.
Erdogan maintains particularly high tones in the Aegean. Politically, does he win with this tactic?
I would say he took advantage of the escalating rhetorical tensions over the Aegean and it works well on Turkish television where Turkish citizens take the majority of the news in Turkey and whether they are pro or anti-Erdogan, he there is wide support for seems essentially strong in the Aegean Sea and does not allow it to turn into a Greek lake. It’s unclear exactly how much he basically earns from this tactic, but it’s clear that the Turks are mostly preoccupied right now with economic issues and Erdogan understands that he has more problems at home dealing with a re-election based on economy. This does not mean that he does not think about the problems with Greece, but I would say that foreign policy issues are currently less relevant to him than economic issues.
There’s not much love on the Hill for Turkey just because she seems like a spoiler and antagonist
Are there differentiations in the government camp regarding this strategy of Erdogans?
I saw no differentiation within the AKP or the national security apparatus. I would say that the Turkish military probably likes this kind of approach that Erdogan has in terms of tightrope control over airspace, waters, etc. of the Aegean, simply because the Turkish military has long had a desire to essentially urge more might or might without acknowledging or challenging Greece’s claims of sovereignty over the Aegean. And military support is something Erdogan desperately needs. And don’t forget Mavi Vatan [Blue Homeland] was the idea of a Turkish admiral, so I would say the military is very keen on seeing this continue. It keeps them busy and keeps them closer and more loyal to Erdogan.
Do you agree with the opinion that the period until the Turkish elections is the most dangerous for the possibility of an episode in the Aegean Sea? What are the chances of such a scenario?
I agree that this is the most dangerous time between the two countries simply because, as you say, the Turkish elections will have to take place sometime before June 2023. So any sort of competitive advantage that Erdogan can get in the polls is something worth pursuing, but let’s also not forget that any kind of conflict in the Aegean or the Mediterranean will further drag Turkey into a dire state of diplomatic relations with the EU. You will potentially have two NATO countries going to war with each other if that ever comes to pass. Even if tensions and escalating actions are carried out, a potential outright conflict? I don’t think that’s the goal, because I don’t think he’s benefiting from it in any form just because Turkey would not only be driven to war, but it would lose a considerable amount of legitimacy and favor in the international community if he was seen to be or perceived to be starting a war.
How is the demand from turkeys for the F-16 upgrade kits going and what do you think will happen?
Just sitting there. There is no momentum of movement on this. The various lobbies, including the Greek and Armenian lobbies, in Washington have ensured that Congress as it currently stands [Tuesday, November 8] is not in favor of granting Turkey any movement on the sale of F-16s and upgrade kits. That could possibly change in the new year if Congress shifts, especially in the Senate, from Democratic to Republican control simply because Turks think they can actually get more favor with Republicans in charge. That being said, I would also say that there isn’t much love on the Hill for Turkey simply because she seems like a mess and an antagonist.
