Video: Luxury watch sellers expose Imran Khan’s watch propaganda?





In a major turn of events, the famous Graff wristwatch was originally sold for $250,000 three years ago, which is a stark contradiction to what Umar Farooq Zahoor claimed to be paying.

To clarify, millionaire businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor recently sparked controversy in Pakistan when he claimed he bought a Graff wristwatch originally given to Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for 7 .5 million dirhams in cash or the equivalent of 2 million dollars.

According to the latest developments, Dubai-based luxury watch sellers Style Out Watches have apparently uploaded a video in which they claim the watch is one of a kind and was sold by them in 2019 for $250,000. .

Read more: PTI rejects Dubai businessman’s claims over Imran Khans Toshakhana gifts

Sellers have also expressed confusion as to why the watch has suddenly become so popular. Maybe they are unaware of the political hype around the watch in Pakistan. Nonetheless, the video of the watch sellers has gone viral as PTI leaders and supporters of President and former Prime Minister Imran Khan claim the watch sellers spoke out against Umar Farooq’s propaganda.

EXPOSED Here it is: the company claims that the watch was sold 3 years ago (in 2019) for 250,000 USD.

The watch was given by the Pakistani dealer to this dealer to sell in Dubai and was sold for $250,000 according to him in 2019. Here is proof that it was live on their website pic.twitter. com/3VXAI7alyi

— Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) November 16, 2022

The rare Graff Mecca edition watch given to Imran Khan by the Saudi Crown Prince has raised several questions, such as how it came into the possession of Umar Farooq Zahoor and why was it even sold in the first place.

Graff made the watch in 2019 and sold it for $250,000. How Geo arrived at a figure of 2 million is beyond my comprehension. pic.twitter.com/MkiRaa2Yz6

— Shoaib Taimur (@shobz) November 16, 2022

Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor recently claimed in an interview with a private media channel that he bought the expensive watch from Farah Gogi and PTI leader Shahzad Akbar. He claimed he had evidence to prove he bought the rare watch and three other Toshakhana gifts from Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Gogi, for 7.5 million dirhams in cash or the equivalent of $2 million.

The story has raised a storm in Pakistan as Imran Khan is criticized, especially by the PML-N camp. PTI and Farah Gogi have completely denied the allegations. PTI leaders also made several allegations against Umar Farooq Zahoor and also said he had the support of the outgoing PML-N government.

Read more: Enough is enough: Imran Khan threatens to sue Umar Farooq Zahoor

PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan even announced that he would take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoor and the media house for slandering him through a baseless story.

