A matter of pride for India that PM Modi will chair upcoming G-20 summit, says CM Yogi





New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday it was a matter of pride for India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the G-20 summit next year and said also expressed his delight at the Prime Ministers’ initiative to donate One District One Product (ODOP) to the leaders of the 20 developed countries attending the summit. This will give global recognition to our local products, the CM said, thanking the Prime Minister for providing a global brand image to local products. UP CM made the statements during a visit to the 41st India International Trade Fair 2022 at Pragati Maidan. The CM visited the booths of the UP pavilion and also interacted with exhibitors showing keen interest in the handicrafts and other products on display. There was a scramble to take pictures with the chief minister at the fair. CM said that over the past five years, several steps have been taken to promote traditional UP products globally. For this, we first mapped, then identified a product from each district and encouraged artisans and makers with clear guidelines on design, marketing, branding and packaging. UP CM added: We provided training in craftsmanship, during which craftsmen also received fees. Tool kits were provided to craftsmen. All possible cooperation has been granted to them for transport to the exhibitions. As a result, UP has become an export hub. UP exports drop from Rs 86,000 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 1.56 lakh crore Yogi said that in 2017-2018, UP’s exports were worth Rs 86,000 crore which has risen to Rs 1.56 lakh crore now and still has a lot of potential to go further. Artisans and artisans work in clusters of MSMEs. The government has launched programs like ODOP and Vishwakarma Shram Samman to encourage them. The CM pointed out that when 40 lakh migrant workers returned to UP during the Covid pandemic, most of them were fed through ODOPs. Yogi said that products from all 75 districts of UP are displayed here in line with the Vocal for Local and Local for Global slogan given by the Prime Minister, who seeks to build a self-reliant India. Meanwhile, during his visit to the stalls, the Chief Minister got information related to Tarkashi art from Mainpuri, Marble art from Agra and Pink Meenakari from Varanasi. He also rang a brass bell at one of the stalls.

