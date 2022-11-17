Did Xi Jinping really confront Justin Trudeau? – Full transcript of the “heated” G20 meeting that “never happened”





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Screenshot from video chat) Bali: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly met on the sidelines of the G20 meeting on Wednesday. In footage captured on a TV camera, Xi Jinping was seen ‘opposing’ Trudeau, saying ‘everything they discussed at their previous meeting was leaked to the media’. Meeting between Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping: who said what “Everything we are discussing has been leaked in the newspaper, it is not appropriate,” Xi Jinping told Trudeau through a translator on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, PTI quoted. “That’s not how the conversation went,” Jinping told Trudeau in Chinese as his official interpreter translated the 69-year-old Chinese president’s beards to the Canadian prime minister. Trudeau, 50, however, stood his ground and said his country believed in “free and frank dialogue”. “We believe in a free, open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have. We will continue to seek to work together constructively, but there will be things on which we will not agree” , said Trudeau. “Let’s create the conditions first,” Jinping said. The CDN Pool camera captured a difficult conversation between Chinese President Xi and Prime Minister Trudeau at the G20 today. In it, Xi expresses t.co/vanZVPORKd — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022 In response, Trudeau said, “Not every conversation will be easy, but it’s incredibly important that we stand up for the things that matter to Canadians.” While the two leaders reportedly met on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which is also apparent from video footage showing the summit banner and logo in the background, China did not recognize the Xi Jinping Justin Trudeau meeting. Asked about the heated exchange between Xi and Trudeau, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said, “I have nothing to share at the moment.” This is unquestionably a rare display of disappointment from Xi Jinping, given that most members of the Chinese government are screened and released by official agencies in line with administration propaganda. Canadian outlet Global News said Trudeau raised the issue of alleged Chinese interference in the Canadian election. China and Canada have had a bitter diplomatic war over the detention of Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei by Canadian and US officials, in an alleged bank fraud case. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was also in Bali to take over India’s G20 presidency, also met Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the event.

