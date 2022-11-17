Nadine Dorries’ new novel will trace ‘the political assassination of Boris Johnson’





Nadine Dorries is about to publish a book on the fall of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Ms Dorries, whose past works include a series of romance novels, said her latest book would be a ‘political thriller’. Its working title is The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson. “Recent events have been stranger than fiction,” Ms Dorries told the Evening Standard. “And I will draw from this rich source material.” The former culture secretary was a strong supporter of Mr Johnson and supported him during the series of resignations that led to his demise. “Murder on the Downing Street Express” Ms Dorries’ literary agent Piers Blofeld said the book would chart a ‘murder on the Downing Street Express’. Ms Dorries, a former nurse, has written 16 bestselling novels since 2005 set in Liverpool and Ireland. During the Tory leadership race, she sharply criticized Mr Johnson’s rivals and accused Rishi Sunak of carrying out a ‘ruthless coup’ against him. Julian Knight, the Tory MP who chairs the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, told The Standard: “I’m sure the book could give Rishi some sleepless nights.” “Nadine is not known for her tendency to forgive” He added: “Nadine isn’t known for her tendency to forgive, and I imagine she won’t pull any punches by naming names and pointing fingers. “It’s all part of a thread of secret asides to the new regime, you’ve got a rump of Johnsonites and then those sacked by Liz Truss. There’s a lot of unhappy people around.” Ms Dorries backed Liz Truss in the contest, but declined to stay on as Culture Secretary. She also backed Mr Johnson as a candidate to succeed Ms Truss, but he did not submit her candidacy. She has previously described Mr Johnson as ‘one of the best leaders in the world’ and said she was ‘bewildered and bewildered’ by the Tory parties’ decision to oust him. She added that it seemed ‘completely incomprehensible’ at the time for MPs to take the decision to ‘remove our most electorally successful Prime Minister’.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/11/16/nadine-dorries-new-book-boris-johnson-political-assassination/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]gcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos