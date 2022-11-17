PM presents world leaders with gifts from Gujarat and Himachal at end of G20 summit | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday presented US President Joe Biden with a miniature painting of Kangra from Himachal Pradesh following the 17th G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Named after a former princely state now part of Himachal, the Kangra school – which blends romantic love with Bhakti mysticism – emerged after refugee Mughal painters were inspired by themes from the poetry of love of Jayadeva Bihari and Keshav Das.

Modi presents US President Joe Biden with a 'Kangra miniature painting' of Himachal Pradesh.

Modi also presented gifts to other world leaders during the G20 summit which ended today.

He gave Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez a set of Kanal brass instruments from the Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal; the gift included traditional musical instruments.

Italy’s new Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, received a scarf – a Patan Patola dupatta – handwoven by the Salvi family in northern Gujarat. The scarf was made with a technique called “double ikat” which gives it a multicolored appearance; garments using the “double ikat” technique are traditionally made only in two countries outside India – Japan and Indonesia.

Gujarat is Modi’s home state and is expected to hold assembly elections next month.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak got a 'Mata ni Pachedi' artifact which is a form of textile art produced by the Vaghari community.

Meloni was not the only leader to receive a gift from Gujarat; British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak got a ‘Mata ni Pachedi’ artifact which is a form of textile art produced by the Vaghari community.

Frenchman Emmanuel Macron – who hosted Modi for lunch on Wednesday – received an agate bowl from Gujarat’s Kutch. Lee Hsien Loong from Singapore and Olaf Scholz from Germany received similar gifts.

Modi gave Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese a piece of ritual tribal folk art called a ‘pithora’ which was created by Rathwa artisans from Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat.

The art is similar to Aboriginal dot painting by indigenous communities in Australia.