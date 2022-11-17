Politics
PM presents world leaders with gifts from Gujarat and Himachal at end of G20 summit | Latest India News
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday presented US President Joe Biden with a miniature painting of Kangra from Himachal Pradesh following the 17th G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Named after a former princely state now part of Himachal, the Kangra school – which blends romantic love with Bhakti mysticism – emerged after refugee Mughal painters were inspired by themes from the poetry of love of Jayadeva Bihari and Keshav Das.
Modi also presented gifts to other world leaders during the G20 summit which ended today.
He gave Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez a set of Kanal brass instruments from the Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal; the gift included traditional musical instruments.
Italy’s new Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, received a scarf – a Patan Patola dupatta – handwoven by the Salvi family in northern Gujarat. The scarf was made with a technique called “double ikat” which gives it a multicolored appearance; garments using the “double ikat” technique are traditionally made only in two countries outside India – Japan and Indonesia.
Gujarat is Modi’s home state and is expected to hold assembly elections next month.
Meloni was not the only leader to receive a gift from Gujarat; British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak got a ‘Mata ni Pachedi’ artifact which is a form of textile art produced by the Vaghari community.
Frenchman Emmanuel Macron – who hosted Modi for lunch on Wednesday – received an agate bowl from Gujarat’s Kutch. Lee Hsien Loong from Singapore and Olaf Scholz from Germany received similar gifts.
Modi gave Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese a piece of ritual tribal folk art called a ‘pithora’ which was created by Rathwa artisans from Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat.
The art is similar to Aboriginal dot painting by indigenous communities in Australia.
