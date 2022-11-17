Hundreds of Aramanians bring 500 letters to President Joko Widodo





KOMPAS.com – Support Arema FC, Aremanianever runs out of ways to fight for justice for the 135 victims who died as a result of the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy on October 1, 2022. Aremania again carried out a peaceful action by sending a letter to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, on Thursday (11/17/2022) afternoon. In action this time, Aremania has returned to action long walk from Gajayana Stadium with the end point of Indonesia Central Post Office in Malang City, Jalan Merdeka Selatan No. 5, Klojen District. Hundreds of Aramanians still wear black clothes and hold up posters and banners. Read also: Whatever the decision at the GMS of PT LIB, Arema FC is consistent with the sanction However, what was different was that each participant also brought correspondence materials such as paper, envelopes, pens and stamps. KOMPAS.com/SUCI RAHAYU An FC Arema supporter, unfolding a miniature envelope while holding an action to send a letter from Aremania to President Jokowi demanding full investigation into the Kanjuruhan tragedy at the post office in Malang town on Thursday (11/17 /2022) afternoon. An FC Arema supporter, unfolding a miniature envelope while holding an action to send a letter from Aremania to President Jokowi demanding full investigation into the Kanjuruhan tragedy at the post office in Malang town on Thursday (11/17 /2022) afternoon. Before leaving, they write down their concerns on slips of paper which will be sent simultaneously to the President. The paper is then put in a stamped envelope ready to be sent. The action continues with long walk up to 1.7 km while continuing to sing. Also Read: Three People’s Demands Delivered by Aremania in Peaceful Action Aremania has no demands on action this time. Sending a letter to the president is used as a clear message that the struggle of Aremania and the people of Malang to fight for justice for the victims will not last forever. “Again, we remind you that 135 lives is not just a number. There is the life of our brothers and sisters, of children loved by their parents, of parents loved by their children,” a representative said. Aremania using a loudspeaker in front of the Indonesian Post.

