Watch: Moment of tension, Xi Jinping rips Justin Trudeau for disclosing…





Justin Trudeau was heavily criticized by Xi Jinping during an awkward G20 meeting.



Photo: Aliyah





Cameras captured the moment Xi Jinping scolds Canada’s Justin Trudeau as he claims their conversation was leaked to the media at the G20 summit in Bali. Mr. Trudeau is torn by the Chinese president, whose translator interprets the criticisms of his bosses. The extraordinary frank exchange of views leaves Mr. Trudeau explaining that he wants to maintain the dialogue before leaving the room after a hostile handshake. Mr. Xi is seen protesting to the Canadian Prime Minister as his interpreter says, “Everything we discussed was leaked in the newspapers, it’s not appropriate. “And that’s not how the conversation was conducted. “If there is sincerity on your part” The CDN Pool camera captured a difficult conversation between Chinese President Xi and Prime Minister Trudeau at the G20 today. In it, Xi expresses his displeasure that everything discussed yesterday was leaked to the newspaper(s), it’s not appropriate and it’s not how the conversation was conducted. pic.twitter.com/Hres3vwf4Q — Annie Bergeron-Oliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 16, 2022 Mr. Trudeau intervenes to say: “In Canada, we believe in free, open and frank dialogue and we will continue to do so. “We will continue to seek to work together constructively, but there will be things we disagree on and” Mr. Xi then cuts Mr. Trudeau off, translating to say, “It’s great the conditions first.” He then smiles and reaches out for a handshake. Read more: ‘Get out of Ukraine now and end this barbaric war’: Rishi Sunak clashes with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov at G20 Mr. Trudeau briefly takes her hand, then awkwardly exits as Mr. Xi smiles and turns to leave. The meeting Mr. Xi referred to took place on Tuesday between the two leaders – whose countries have seen tensions in recent years – and included Mr. Trudeau addressing the interference with Canadian citizens. Asked about the tense meeting with Mr. Xi, Mr. Trudeau said not all conversations would be easy. “But it’s extremely important that we continue to stand up for the things that are important to Canadians,” he added. Xi Jinping attacked Justin Trudeau.



Photo: Aliyah

The meeting is the first opportunity to have a face-to-face discussion with Xi for some time. China’s Covid controls have hampered efforts for face-to-face bilateral talks. US President Joe Biden has met Mr Xi before, amid simmering tensions between the two massive economies. Taiwan, which sees itself as separate from mainland China while Beijing sees it as a renegade province, is at the forefront of concern. Read more: Dominic Raab says he conducted himself professionally throughout the inquiry as he is investigated over bullying complaints But the two issued a statement effectively warning Russian leader Vladimir Putin who did not attend the G20, instead sending his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov not to use nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak had strong words for Beijing. “I think China unequivocally poses a systemic threat, a systemic challenge to our values ​​and interests and is arguably the greatest state threat to our economic security, let me put it this way,” he said. he said at the summit in Indonesia. .

