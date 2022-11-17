China, Indonesia agree to build China-Indonesia community with a shared future

Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday night, during which the two heads of state reached important consensus on building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future.

The two presidents agreed to seize next year the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries as an opportunity to open up new prospects for high-level cooperation.

Xi and Widodo first watched the operational trial of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway via video link and a video presentation on the achievements of China-Indonesia cooperation. They heard the briefing on the progress of the construction of the railway. The Chinese and Indonesian drivers of the test train each signaled that the train was ready.

The two presidents gave the order, “Begin.” The brand new, dashing test train slowly rolled out of Tegalluar Station and picked up speed. The room erupted in applause.

The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway is the first high-speed railway in Indonesia and Southeast Asia. Once commissioned, it will reduce travel time from Jakarta to Bandung from over three hours currently to 40 minutes.

The two heads of state then spoke.

Xi praised Indonesia for successfully hosting the G20 summit. He said China-Indonesia cooperation has produced tangible results, which have not only benefited the two peoples, but also had a positive impact on the region and the world at large.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has identified the central task of the CPC in the new journey to the new era, Xi said, adding that Indonesia is also making faster progress towards achieving Indonesia Vision 2045. set for the country’s centenary. .

China is ready to join forces with Indonesia to make the two countries partners and companions and support each other in the journeys ahead, Xi said.

Xi noted that China stands ready to continue to forge synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Indonesia’s global maritime hub and ensure the speedy completion and operation of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway.

The two sides will continue to push forward the development of the Comprehensive Regional Economic Corridor and the “Two Countries, Twin Parks” to elevate bilateral cooperation to a higher level, the Chinese president said, noting that China will continue to support Indonesia in building a regional agreement. vaccine production center and advance joint vaccine research and development.

China welcomes the entry of more competitive Indonesian products into its market and will continue to encourage outstanding Chinese enterprises to participate in major infrastructure construction projects in Indonesia, take part in the development of Indonesia’s new capital and Kalimantan Industrial Estate, and expand cooperation in digital economy, green development and other fields, Xi said.

Xi stressed that as representatives of major developing countries and emerging markets, China and Indonesia should uphold genuine multilateralism, focus on key areas such as poverty alleviation, food security and development-focused financing, building Global Development Initiative flagship projects, contributing to stronger, greener and healthier global development, and fostering a more just and equitable global governance system.

China supports Indonesia’s rotating chairmanship of ASEAN next year and efforts to focus on development and cooperation, foster a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and friendly home in the region, and build an even closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, he said. said.

For his part, Widodo said he once again wanted to personally congratulate Xi on his re-election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

He said that earlier, the two presidents jointly witnessed the operational trial of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, a symbol of the strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Indonesia is ready to work with China and do everything possible to ensure that the railway will be put into operation next year as planned, Widodo said.

Indonesia is satisfied and thanks China for its bilateral cooperation in areas such as research, development and production of COVID vaccines, and is ready to further strengthen medical and health cooperation with China, he said. -he adds.

Indonesia will work with China for the success of major projects, including the Comprehensive Regional Economic Corridor, the “Two Countries, Twin Parks” and the North Kalimantan Industrial Park, he noted. He hopes the two sides will deepen strategic and practical cooperation, and jointly build a China-Indonesia community with a shared future.

Indonesia is ready to actively promote the growth of friendly and cooperative relations between ASEAN and China, Widodo said.

The two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of an action plan for strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Indonesia (2022-2026), a cooperation plan on the Belt and Road Initiative, and cooperation documents covering areas such as economy and trade, digital economy, vocational training and herbal medicine.

The two sides issued the joint statement between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Indonesia.

Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi and He Lifeng, among others, were present at these events.