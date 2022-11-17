Netanyahu and Erdogan in Turkey will continue to improve relations





TEL-AVIV, Israel — Turkey’s president and likely next Israeli prime minister said in a phone call on Thursday that they would work to continue improving relations between their countries. Relations between former allies Turkey and Israel have turned frosty under former Prime Minister Netanyahu. He is now expected to return to power soon as the head of Israel’s most right-wing government. Relations were already on the mend under outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid who met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York in September, the first meeting between the countries’ leaders in 14 years. But Erdogan’s relations with Israel under Netanyahu were particularly frosty, especially because of the recurring wars against militant Hamas leaders in Gaza and the 2010 Gaza Flotilla raid by the Israeli military, also during the reign of Netanyahu. Erdogan had shown a desire for warmer ties since Netanyahu was ousted after 12 consecutive years in power last year. Thursday’s call signaled that ties could continue to improve under Netanyahu. Netanyahu’s office said the two men agreed to cooperate and work to start a new era in relations between the countries. Netanyahu is trying to form a government after national elections earlier this month. Erdogan’s office said Netanyahu made the call, to offer his condolences for the recent deadly explosion in Istanbul. Erdogan said he wants Israeli election results to be beneficial for the country and the region. According to the statement from his office, Erdogan said Turkey and Israel have entered a new era in their relationship, appearing to attribute the rapprochement to the outgoing Israeli leadership. Over the years of strained relations, Erdogan has been a vocal critic of Israeli policy towards the Palestinians. Israel, in turn, opposed Turkey’s joining Hamas. Once-close regional allies withdrew their respective ambassadors in 2010, after Israeli forces stormed a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians that broke an Israeli blockade. The incident resulted in the deaths of nine Turkish activists. But following Israeli President Isaac Herzogs’ state visit to Turkey in March and other signs of a thaw, the two countries agreed to swap ambassadors. They still share various strategic interests, including that of containing Iran.

