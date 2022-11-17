Ukraine’s grain export deal extended for four months | United Nations News





UN chief Antonio Guterres and Turkey’s Erdogan welcome the continuation of the deal days before it expires.

A deal allowing vital grain exports to continue from Ukraine’s southern Black Sea ports has been extended for another four months, allaying worries about global food supplies as inflation fears soar. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday the deal would run for 120 days with the approval of Kyiv and Moscow. It was due to expire on Saturday. I welcome the agreement of all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of grain, food and fertilizer exports from Ukraine, António Guterres said in a statement. . He said the UN was also fully committed to eliminating remaining obstacles to the export of food and fertilizer from the Russian Federation, part of the deal that Moscow considers critical. #BlackSeaGrainInitiative will be extended for 120 days. @ZelenskyyUa together with @antonioguterres @AND, @RTErdogan & Defense Minister Hulusi Akar @tcsavunma taken another important step in the global fight against the food crisis. Oleksandr Kubrakov (@OlKubrakov) November 17, 2022 Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister, hailed the extension as an important step in the global fight against the food crisis. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Moscow had agreed to stick to the deal without changing its terms or scope. Russia withdrew from the pact in late October, citing security concerns after an attack on its Black Sea Fleet, before returning a few days later. Erdogan welcomes extension The agreement between the two warring parties, brokered in July by Turkey and the UN, saw more than 11 million tonnes of agricultural products shipped from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, including 4.5 million tonnes of maize and 3.2 million tons of wheat. The extension was less than the year requested by the UN and Ukraine. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed Russia and Ukraine’s consensus on pursuing the deal. The importance and benefits of this agreement for food supply and world security have become clear, Erdogan tweeted. In accordance with the resolution adopted by Trkiye, the United Nations, the Russian Federation and Ukraine, the Black Sea Grains Initiative has been extended for an additional 120 days from November 19, 2022, following discussions quadrilaterals organized by Trkiye. Recep Tayyip Erdogan (@RTErdogan) November 17, 2022 The three ports involved in the deal Odessa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi have the combined capacity to ship around three million tonnes per month. Ukraine wanted to include ports in the southern region of Mykolaiv, which supplied 35% of Ukrainian food exports before the Russian invasion. Russia has previously said its approval to extend the deal hinges on support from its grain and fertilizer exports. Russia is a major agricultural producer and the largest wheat exporter in the world. Russia would like the West to ease restrictions on state agricultural lender Rosselkhozbank, a move that should further facilitate its exports. The UN has assured Moscow that work will be done to remove obstacles to Russian exports of agricultural products and fertilizers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, without providing a specific timetable. He added that Russia had made progress towards easing sanctions, citing a joint statement by the United States, United Kingdom and European Union against measures taken against food and fertilizer exporters .

