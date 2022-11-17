Republican infighting escalates over poor 2022 election results as Trump reemerges





WASHINGTON A forced judgment on a poor election performance has fractured the Republican Party, sparking a conflict at the highest level over what went wrong and spurring challenges from the two top GOP leaders in Congress as the party wrestles he is due to nominate Donald Trump for president again in 2024.

I’m a doctor, so I would say when the patient dies, you do an autopsy. So this is, in effect, the autopsy, said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., arguing that the party must leave Trump after “underperforming” halfway through.

We need a forward-looking message that meets the needs of the American people, doesn’t focus on the past, and doesn’t focus on one individual, he said.

But party leaders disagree on what went wrong. While some blame Trump’s continued dominance of the party for pushing back independent voters, others say Republican leaders have been coy and failed to inspire conservatives, and others argue that the the party’s campaign arm, at least in the Senate, misallocated its resources.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., the GOP Senate campaign leader who unsuccessfully challenged Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky for the caucus’ top job on Wednesday, said the problem was a lack of conservative combat vision. He told his colleagues that the caucus needed to be “much bolder and more resolute than we have been in the past” to get Republican-leaning voters to turn out.

The GOP failed to land the seat it needed to take control of the Senate, despite a host of opportunities across the country. Democrats won 50 seats, according to NBC News’ plans, with a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia to determine whether they’ll finish with 50 or 51. And while Republicans clinched a majority in the House, it will be a small disappointment for the party after expecting a resounding victory.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., meets with reporters Wednesday after rebuffing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and being re-elected as Republican leader.J. Scott Applewhite/AP

But McConnell, who beat Scott in a 37-10 secret ballot vote, offered a different diagnosis: Republicans alienated and frightened moderate voters by not passing on the blame.

We underperformed among voters who disliked President Bidens’ performance among independents and among moderate Republicans who looked at us and concluded: too much chaos, too much negativity. And we pushed back a lot of those centrist voters,” McConnell said Wednesday. We have a problem with people in the middle who, although not as numerous as before, determine the outcome.

The long-running feud between Scott and McConnell, who refused to offer a platform ahead of the 2022 election, escalated this week into open warfare between their teams. Scott’s advisers accused McConnell and his super PAC of not doing enough to back Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff, while McConnell’s allies accused Scott of mismanaging the party’s electoral arm.

Cassidy said Scott was misreading the dynamic by criticizing McConnell for not presenting a vision of what a GOP Senate would accomplish. He’s wrong about that, Cassidy said. The positions do not come from the individual leader but from the members themselves.”

But Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., a Trump ally, said: ‘I think Senator McConnell’s view is that Trump is largely to blame and Republicans have an image problem to blame. because of Trump. I have to say I disagree with that.”

Trump said at the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday night that the problem midterm was that voters weren’t recognizing how bad things were going in the country.

Much criticism is placed on the fact that the Republican Party should have done better. And frankly, much of that blame is correct. But the citizens of our country have yet to realize the full extent of the pain our nation is going through,” Trump said in the speech at his Florida compound.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, speaks after being named Speaker of the House on Tuesday. Mandel Ngan/AFP – Getty Images

But some Republicans have blamed some of Trump’s behavior for the losses.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a former GOP campaign chairman and potential successor to McConnell, pointed to the constant rhetoric about throwback to the 2020 election led by Trump, who has repeatedly denied Bidens’ victory saying that it was not very attractive to voters.

Cornyn said there was no consensus within the party on what was wrong. Instead, he said, there are a lot of crosswinds, a lot of hardship, and everyone has their own theory.

There’s just a lot of cross-currents because of President Trump’s decision to run again, his endorsement of various primary candidates, he said. What I hope we learned from this is that you cannot win the general election just because of your base vote. You need to extend the vote beyond that. It’s a kind of Policy 101, but sometimes we seem to forget.

Across the Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., faces a more serious threat to his hopes of becoming president next year.

By a vote of 188 to 31, McCarthy on Tuesday defeated far-right Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona to be named speaker. But that was the easy part: He will need 218 votes in the House on January 3 to get the job, and a faction of right-wing members vow to deny him that, seeking to increase their power in the next Congress.

The promised red wave turned into a loss of the US Senate, a slim majority in the House of Representatives and upset losses of top political candidates, Biggs said, presenting his candidacy as an attempt to turn a page on the status quo. Minority Leader McCarthy does not have the votes to become the next Speaker of the House, and his presidency should not be a foregone conclusion.

Biggs promised changes to House procedures, such as guaranteeing votes on amendments, limiting bills to single topics, and requiring legislation to go through committee before floor votes. Biggs and the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, which he used to chair, back Trump for president in 2024. McCarthy did not make an endorsement, to which he dodged a question about Wednesday.

And McConnell vows to “stay out” of the presidential campaign, even as Trump unleashes a steady stream of attacks on him and blames him for the party’s midterm failures.

“I don’t have a dog in this fight,” McConnell said Wednesday. “I think it will be a hard-fought nomination contest with other candidates coming in.”

One candidate powerful Republicans are encouraging to run is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who won re-election last week by a wide margin and is facing attacks from his former ally Trump, whom he ousted during a a press conference on Tuesday.

“When you’re leading, when you’re getting things done, you take incoming fire. That’s just the nature of it,” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night.”

