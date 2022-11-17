SC concludes ‘unsuccessful’ plea to stop Imran Khan’s long march





Police officers walk past the Supreme Court of Pakistan building in Islamabad, Pakistan April 6, 2022. Reuters Supreme Court concludes JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza’s petition.SC says to file a new plea if the law situation and order is getting worse in the capital. interference in the matter would be premature,” says CJP Bandial.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea to stop PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s long march, calling the petition unsuccessful.

“On the face of it, the court’s interference in the matter would be premature. […] court will exercise judicial restraint in such political cases,” Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said as he heard the case while presiding over a three-member bench, including Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ayesha Malik.

JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza had moved the court last week, seeking to stop the long march, but the SC told him that if the law and order situation worsened, he could enter a new plea.

The long march of the PTI is advancing with every passing day and the government has warned the party against resorting to violence once it enters the capital, which is expected this week. However, the party has assured that it will not engage in violence.

Today's audience

At the start of the hearing, Murtaza said that it had been two weeks since Khan’s long march had started and that according to the senior vice president of the PTI, it would reach Islamabad this Friday.

“People’s daily lives have been disrupted due to the long march. The PTI reserves the right to organize a long march, but it is not permitted to disrupt any commoner’s life in any way.”

To this, Judge Ayesha asked the lawyer whether the government had put in place a mechanism to regulate the protests. Judge Minallah also asked Murtaza if he thought the administration had become so weak that it could not handle the long march.

“It’s a matter related to the executive [government]you should approach them,” Judge Minallah told Murtaza, noting that in unusual circumstances the court might intervene.

“When the administration has the power to control the Long March, why should justice intervene?” he wondered.

In response, Murtaza said things got out of control as during the long march one person lost his life in Wazirabad and Khan was also injured.

Then Judge Ayesha asked the petitioner, since the long march has been going on for so many days, if he has approached the district administration.

‘Hard situation’

In his remarks, CJP Bandial told Murtaza that he cited violations from the previous long march and asked the court to intervene in the case. “But the Long March is a political problem, there is also a political solution.”

He told the petitioner that when the judiciary gets involved in political matters, it creates a “difficult situation” for the court.

“You also cited a leaked audio in your petition. In the audio, there is a conversation about bringing in weapons [to Islamabad]. Whether this audio is real or not, there is a chance that the law and order situation will be affected,” the CJP said.

He then asked whether the PTI had brought weapons to Islamabad during its May 25 march, as he noted that there were certain limits that political parties should adhere to during protests.

CJP Bandial said that since the court was informed that the march was still taking place in Punjab, the petitioner then approached the provincial government. And if this is not the case, can the court intervene if the communication links between the Center and the provinces are cut?

Judge Minallah then told Murtaza that he was a senator and that he should work to strengthen parliament. To this, the JUI-F leader said he was present in court in a personal capacity.

“How can we believe that you are here in a personal capacity when you are also part of the government? asked Judge Minallah. Murtaza said it seems the administration cannot control the situation, which is why he chose to move the court.

‘Premature’

To this, the CJP said prima facie that the court’s interference in the matter would be “premature”.

Then Judge Minallah grilled Murtaza and asked if he wanted the court to play the role of an assistant commissioner.

Judge Ayesha then informed Murtaza that a contempt case against Khan was already pending before the SC’s highest bench.

“The parties to the contempt case have assured [us] to be responsible if there are violations. So do you still want this formation to come when a larger formation is already seized of a case?

Justice Minallah also noted that a similar case was already being heard by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

‘Are you scarred?’

The Chief Justice noted that the PTI had requested permission to hold the May 25 rally at the H9 Ground.

“The Supreme Court intervened when the administration refused to provide ground H9,” he said.

CJP Bandial said the crowd moved to the D-Chowk despite the H9 pitch being booked. “Are you afraid that the incident of May 25 will happen again?” He asked.

At this, the additional attorney general informed the court that the administration had asked the PTI to organize a rally in Rawat. He said the administration requested PTI’s response in an affidavit, which has yet to be completed.

The official said a similar case was also under review at the IHC.

“The court will intervene if there is a clear risk of a constitutional violation,” CJP noted.

Meanwhile, JUI-F Senator Murtaza said the plea contains a reference to past constitutional violations.

To this, the CJP pointed out that the other party may have its position on the violations.

“The case becomes complicated for the court after the violation of a supreme court order. Court orders are for compliance,” he said.

Advocacy

In his petition, Senator JUI-F Murtaza claimed that the PTI Chairman appears to be on a collision course with Pakistan’s institutions as the party once again continues its long march to Islamabad.

Senator Murtaza named the federal and provincial governments, Khan and his party as respondents.

The petition called on the highest court to ensure that people’s basic rights were not violated during the long march.

The petition urged the court to order the provinces and the federation to ensure that the people of Islamabad are banned from PTI demonstrations/sit-ins.

He also asked the court to order the Islamabad Capital Territory and provincial authorities not to allow the long marchers to continue their protest for an indefinite period.

The PTI should also be ordered to comply with the rules and parameters that govern the code of conduct for holding protest rallies, the court petition asked.

