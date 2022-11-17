Boris Johnson garners 276,000 votes in America a month after leaving Downing Street

Boris Johnson was paid 276,000 for a speech to US insurers just a month after leaving Downing Street, documents emerged today.

The former prime minister spoke at a conference organized by the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers (CIAB) in October, delivering a 30-minute speech and a 45-minute ‘fireside chat’ during of the event in Colorado Springs.

Earlier reports suggested he was paid around US$150,000, but an update to the MPs’ Register of Interests released this afternoon showed the total amount paid was US$276,130.

Mr Johnson’s registry entry said he also received CIAB transport and accommodation for himself and two staff members.

His entry also showed that the reported money was in exchange for eight hours and 30 minutes of work, giving him an hourly rate of almost 32,500.

The ex-PM reportedly received a standing ovation from the public after speaking about Brexit and the war in Ukraine

The former prime minister also took part in an onstage “fireside chat” with a senior insurance broker during the event.

Another entry in Mr Johnson’s Register of Interests showed media mogul Rupert Murdoch paid $11,559 to fly Mr Johnson to a business meeting in Montana and provide him with ‘lodging and hospitality after his appearance in Colorado.

The entry does not specify who Mr Johnson met, but Mr Murdoch is believed to have purchased a large ranch in Montana in December 2021.

Mr Johnson’s speaking fee was considerably higher than that of his predecessor Theresa May, who reported earnings from two speaking engagements in Thursday’s update.

Ms May received 8,000 from World 50, a US-based “private community for executives”, for an appearance at a virtual speaking event that took her an hour.

She also received 97,000 for speaking at an event hosted by private equity firm Apax Partners.

According to her Register of Interests, earnings from Ms May’s speaking engagements are used to pay her staff, maintain her “ongoing participation in public life” and support her charitable work. The former prime minister draws an annual salary from her private practice of 85,000.

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock declared a payment of 10,000 for attending a fintech conference where he discussed how the government should support cryptocurrencies.