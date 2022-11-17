Politics
Boris Johnson garners 276,000 votes in America a month after leaving Downing Street
Boris Johnson rakes in 276,000 for a speech to US insurers a month after leaving Downing Street – while Theresa May pockets 97,000 for attending a private equity event
- Boris Johnson was paid 276,000 for a speech to US insurers last month
- Ex-PM says money was in exchange for eight hours and 30 minutes of work
- The sum is revealed in an update to Mr Johnson’s register of interests as an MP
Boris Johnson was paid 276,000 for a speech to US insurers just a month after leaving Downing Street, documents emerged today.
The former prime minister spoke at a conference organized by the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers (CIAB) in October, delivering a 30-minute speech and a 45-minute ‘fireside chat’ during of the event in Colorado Springs.
Earlier reports suggested he was paid around US$150,000, but an update to the MPs’ Register of Interests released this afternoon showed the total amount paid was US$276,130.
Mr Johnson’s registry entry said he also received CIAB transport and accommodation for himself and two staff members.
His entry also showed that the reported money was in exchange for eight hours and 30 minutes of work, giving him an hourly rate of almost 32,500.
The ex-PM reportedly received a standing ovation from the public after speaking about Brexit and the war in Ukraine
The former prime minister also took part in an onstage “fireside chat” with a senior insurance broker during the event.
Earlier reports suggested he was paid around US$150,000, but an update to the MPs’ Register of Interests released this afternoon showed the total amount paid was US$276,130.
Another entry in Mr Johnson’s Register of Interests showed media mogul Rupert Murdoch paid $11,559 to fly Mr Johnson to a business meeting in Montana and provide him with ‘lodging and hospitality after his appearance in Colorado.
The entry does not specify who Mr Johnson met, but Mr Murdoch is believed to have purchased a large ranch in Montana in December 2021.
Mr Johnson’s speaking fee was considerably higher than that of his predecessor Theresa May, who reported earnings from two speaking engagements in Thursday’s update.
Ms May received 8,000 from World 50, a US-based “private community for executives”, for an appearance at a virtual speaking event that took her an hour.
She also received 97,000 for speaking at an event hosted by private equity firm Apax Partners.
According to her Register of Interests, earnings from Ms May’s speaking engagements are used to pay her staff, maintain her “ongoing participation in public life” and support her charitable work. The former prime minister draws an annual salary from her private practice of 85,000.
Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock declared a payment of 10,000 for attending a fintech conference where he discussed how the government should support cryptocurrencies.
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11440619/Boris-Johnson-rakes-276-000-speech-America-month-quitting-Downing-Street.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson garners 276,000 votes in America a month after leaving Downing Street
- Aztecs ready for SMU Invitational
- The actor’s new line of balsamic vinegar is in Palm Beach
- Google rolls out new features for Maps, Search, and Shopping • TechCrunch
- Progress and paths towards eliminating cervical cancer among women living with HIV
- SC concludes ‘unsuccessful’ plea to stop Imran Khan’s long march
- The cast of the new Super Mario Bros. “upside down,” says former Luigi actor
- Things to Do in Huntsville: Huntsville Parks & Rec Activities
- German tech company’s new MRI could detect cancer early and save lives
- Emilia Petrarcas 32 fashion gifts to splurge on
- SSPCA warning sign installed at Sanka Pond in Forres after the euthanasia of five waterfowl with bird flu.
- Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper says Donald Trump is ‘unfit to hold office’