Donald Trump talks about the 2024 race; Melania wears an American designer label – WWD





OFF TO THE RACES: Former President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 2024 presidential race came as no great surprise to many, but the precocity of it provided fodder for both sides to analyze. His assessment of his presidency was quite another matter.

Trump delivered his hour-long remarks Tuesday night in front of several American flags and a room full of supporters at his Palm Beach, Fla., waterfront estate in Mar-a-Lago. As voters, pundits and politicians still reflect on last week’s midterm elections and try to make plans in a deeply divided country, the future of the two parties is already sparking great debate. Trump, 76, is aiming to become the second president to serve two non-consecutive terms.

The former president pleaded for his administration and his candidacy as his wife Melania waited in the wings. The former first couple dressed patriotically. Trump wore a navy blue suit, white shirt, red tie and an American flag lapel pin. The former first lady looked unmissable in a navy and white polka dot blouse, skinny belt – both from Carolina Herrera – and a white pencil skirt from another brand. Widely criticized during her husband’s administration for favoring European designers for some key photo shoots, Melania seems to have gotten that message.

The fact that Carolina Herrera is an American company was one of the deciding factors in her look, and the navy graphic against the white polka dots was another. Her stylist Hervé Pierre suggested this look for the ad. The New York-based creative spent much of his career at Carolina Herrera, where Wes Gordon is now creative director. Although Pierre continues to work with Melania (for whom he designed an inaugural dress), he also works on interior design projects. Like many small businesses, Atelier Caito for Hervé Pierre, the company he co-founded in 2017 with former partner Nicola Caito, quietly closed during the pandemic.

The Trumps’ attire on Tuesday night was considerably more professional than what they wore at Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago. For this occasion, Donald Trump wore a tuxedo and the ex-FLOTUS wore a Champagne-colored micro pleated J.Mendel dress. Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump, in a sky blue Galia Lahav chiffon dress reminiscent of the one worn by Grace Kelly in ‘To Catch a Thief,’ was a bit of a scene stealer at her half-sister’s nuptials. . However, Ivanka Trump, who served as her father’s special adviser during his administration, will not play a prominent role – or at all – with her father’s 2024 campaign in order to focus on his three children.

This weekend, Felix Mendelssohn’s “Wedding March” will play out for another presidential offspring, when President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi weds her fiancé Peter Neal on the South Lawn of the White House. Their marriage will be the 19th in the history of the “Maison du Peuple”. Event planner Bryan Ranelli, believed to be the emcee so to speak, isn’t the only one overworked this week. Several industry sources noted that stylists have covered some ground in lining up designer options for the Biden family.

