Wasn’t a threat’: Beijing on Xi Jinping confronting Canada’s Trudeau at G20 | world news

China’s Foreign Ministry responded to President Xi Jinping confronting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over media leaks during the G20 summit in Bali. As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen in an on-camera exchange with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Xi was heard telling Trudeau: “Everything we discussed was leaked in the newspapers, this is not It’s not appropriate. And that was not the way the conversation was carried out.”

We then heard the Canadian Prime Minister respond: “In Canada, we believe in free, open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have. We will continue to seek to work together constructively, but there will be things we will not agree on.”

The two were then seen shaking hands and parting ways as Xi Jinping continued to smile and said, “That’s great, but let’s create the conditions first.”

Justin Trudeau’s office said he raised concerns about Chinese interference in Canadian elections, the war in Ukraine, North Korea and climate change in their ten-minute chat.

China’s foreign ministry responded to the exchange and was quoted as saying by Reuters news agency it was not a threat. Both parties were simply expressing their respective positions.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the current state of relations between Beijing and Ottawa is the responsibility of Canada,

The two-day G20 summit concluded on Wednesday by lamenting Russia’s aggression in Ukraine “in the strongest terms”, among other highlights.